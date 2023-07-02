Guwahati: In the vast realm of music, we often try to find a safe haven while finding ourselves ensconced in the lap of what a symphony creates. It is this reality of our lives which prompted a group of music lovers from Assam to form a community: HouseArrest, that strives to curate arresting shows, underpinned by the talents of local musicians.

Formed in December 2021 by Chandan Borthakur, Rishav Barman, Manab Duarah, and Akash, House Arrest has been relentlessly putting efforts to nurture a milieu for people who hold music close to their hearts.

“The backstory is a simple thought of mingling around like minds,” said the team behind HouseArrest when asked about the formation of the said music community. “Perhaps, this is what music, impalpable yet soulful, quite vehemently strives to do- to connect like minds through a single string and create a world united by the common idea of being passionate about music,” they added.

As the popular music journalist Robert James Sheffield once said, “But bringing people together is what music has always done best.”

HouseArrest endeavours to do the same through their shows and releases which feature the works of local artists under the label of Art Alaap Sounds. Available on the major streaming platforms, Spotify and YouTube, the songs are a lucid representation of what artists in Northeast India are creating in contemporary times.

The team behind HouseArrest, in an attempt to delineate what runs through the veins of their brainchild, said, “Music is storytelling. Music holds onto the stories of a community. Hence you see us promoting a lot of community-based local musicians and their created songs.”

This keeps the spirit of every entity associated with music alive: for if not Of the People, For the People, By the People, what else can push it towards moving forward?

Now, if we’re talking about music interweaving different stories, then we certainly have to take into account how Northeast India’s cultural landscape has been shaped by diversified music, and it cannot solely be ascribed to folk music. Varying forms of genres like Rock, Metal, Rap, and EDM, to name a few, are also seen to be making their mark in the musical map of Northeast India.

“Quite a nice chunk is definitely leaning towards indie, experimental music. A lot towards psy and techno as well,” said the team regarding their opinion on the current music scene in Assam, particularly Guwahati.

During the entire course of its function till now, HouseArrest’s gigs, or episodes, as they would like to term it, have featured performances by Dr Dope, Tuhin Handique, O Daapun, and many more. “Together we aim to feature the best of raw musical talents by bringing together underground singers and musicians and giving them a holistic platform to celebrate Northeast India’s musical heritage,” said the team behind HouseArrest when asked about what they want to accomplish.

Like the rest of the northeastern states, Assam has been actively involved in contributing towards the music scene in India, and the success perhaps can be attributed to the joint efforts of musicians and the shrewd minds associated with the industry. While the age-old debate between music for the sake of music and its commercialisation will barely cease to exist, yet with changing times, more and more people are seen to have been convinced about how crucial it is for artists and bands to align themselves with the commercial aspect enveloping the scene, and with that, a good number of people are coming up with a vested interest in being a part of the industry. This, in return, has proved to be rewarding for both the parties, i.e. the businesspeople and the musicians, which has also made the aspiring lot all the more encouraged and determined.

“With the increasing interest in regional music, the music scene in Assam has the potential to further flourish and establish itself as a prominent hub for diverse musical talents,” said the HouseArrest team.

Truth be told, this has been a possibility because of music communities like HouseArrest, which has been successful at providing a platform to people associated with music. Recently, the community hosted the sophomore season of their in-house intimate gig that featured Bottle Rockets India and Ereka.

As the music community is nearing the completion of its 2nd year, they stated that their future goal is to continue promoting musical talents while considering extending their support to different forms of art. “HouseArrest” as a platform will of course retain its “intimate gig, fresh music” way of doing things. But we, in the future, would like to support all art forms or at least as many besides songs and music,” said the team.

With a vision to promote the rich and diverse culture of Northeast India, and bring the coteries of music lovers under the same roof, it is perhaps a community like HouseArrest that makes you think of the famous number, “Listen to the Music” by The Doobie Brothers- a testament to the fact that music, without an iota of doubt, unites people from all walks of life.

