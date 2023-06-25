NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Doja Cat, Astra King & more…

The last two weeks saw tons of single releases, many of which were highly anticipated (Doja Cat, Leigh-Anne, Peggy Gou). And some songs saw unexpected collaborations such as Suki Waterhouse with Belle & Sebastian, or Pixey with Tayo Sound.

Here are the honourable mentions for new tracks I couldn’t cover: Georgia’s “Give It Up For Love”, Grace Carter’s “Riot“, Hemlock Springs’ “Heavun”, Caity Baser’s “Leave Me Alone“ and Laufey’s “Promise”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

New album to check out: Decisive Pink’s ‘Ticket To Fame’

Pixey & Tayo Sound – Daisy Chain

Pixey’s new track called “Daisy Chain” is out now. And it’s perfect listening for the summer. The sunny track is inspired by ‘90s-style breakbeat music, sampling the hit song “Steal My Sunshine” by the Canadian band Len.

“This is a sample that got me into production in the first place”, Pixey commented on the new single. “So it was an honour to recreate it. ‘Daisy Chain’ is everything that represents my project – samples, breaks and nostalgia, but importantly; the sunshine.”

Some listeners may find the production too haze-y, but singer Pixey’s charisma dispels these clouds. An unexpected feature comes in the form of Nigerian-Scottish singer Tayo Sound. While not necessary, the singer expertly adds his own spin to the song.

The lyrics are mesmerising as well, since they throwback to a 60’s Woodstock-style period, with references to daisy chains, Mary Janes (cannabis?), vinyl records and the Flower Child.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tayo Sound spoke of the song: “I think it perfectly captures the feeling of a summer obsession whether that’s a person/place/thing and how those obsessions can be equally as fun as they are frustrating.”

Miso Extra – Space Junk

British-Japanese singer and producer Miso Extra has dropped her first single of the year with “Space Junk”. The song sees Miso talk about break ups, moving on and cleanly cutting off communication with our exes as a healthy practice.

“Space Junk” has been described as “interstellar R&B cut laced with futuristic pop tendencies”. The mysterious maverick (does anyone even know her real name??) has also announced her forthcoming EP ‘MSG’ which is out on August 18th.

Her preceding EP, also her debut work, was titled ‘Great Taste’ and came out last year to critical acclaim.

Doja Cat – Attention

In a noticeable departure from her pop-rap sound, Doja Cat has made her first solo debut of this year with “Attention”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The dark and brooding track sees an unusually angry Doja address rumours, scandals, and haters. While her signature versatility and hooks are always welcome, the track itself fails to garner a lot of what it intended: attention.

Perhaps this song needs growing on me because it didn’t really snatch my wig and throw it into orbit the way its promotion was hyping it up to be. But I enjoyed it.

Suki Waterhouse, Belle and Sebastian – Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility

Now this is a collaboration no one saw coming. English singer and model Suki Waterhouse drops a new track with the classic 90s band, Belle & Sebastian. Suki and the band co-wrote it and the band produced it.

“Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility” perfectly marries the band’s twee-pop sound with Suki’s swagger-filled singing. The lyrics are heartwarming, relaxing and uplifting all at once, with just a tinge of mourning.

The release is part of Vol. 8 of the Sub Pop Singles Club, and is a B-side to the 7-inch vinyl of Waterhouse’s recent single, “To Love”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Doechii – America Has A Problem (Freestyle)

Florida rapper and singer Doechii made waves some months ago in TikTok when she did a freestyle on Beyonce’s song “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”.

Her flow switches and sizzling attitude caused fans to demand an official remix of the track featuring Doechii. Alas, that didn’t happen as Kendrick Lamarr got the featuring spot instead.

But thankfully, Doechii has released the freestyle on YouTube for the rest of us to enjoy. But we do hope it becomes available on streaming services as it deserves to be heard just as much as Lamarr’s remix.

Will Joseph Cook – Fearless Is The Flame

Will Joseph Cook’s “FEARLESS IS THE FLAME” is about a lot of things. Confusion, existential crisis, love and pining… Cook delivers yet another groovy R&B-leaning tune which follows in the footsteps of his previous single “MF BASSLINE”.

The English musician’s gentle rapping is another nice touch. Cook will be touring in several UK/Europe cities this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Astra King – Make Me Cry

The young and elusive producer Astra King gained notoriety among PC Music fans when performing sets for the label, as well as after covering “Silver” by producer A.G. Cook. It’s interesting because Astra’s music does feel like Gen Z’s take on AG Cook’s music.

“Make Me Cry” (Astra King’s debut offering) is a gentle and vulnerable song about young love and infatuation and the growing pains that come with it. King will be releasing the debut EP, ‘First love’ on 7th July.

We can all agree that hyper-pop has lately been stale. PC Music’s artists acts are not bad at all, but a far cry from those in 2018-19. Perhaps young blood like Astra King, with barely any music out, can help rejuvenate the label and the hyper-pop scene.

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Fans were ecstatically waiting for South Korean DJ Peggy Gou’s new song. Titled “(It Goes Like) Nanana”, the song was being teased to listeners for quite some time on social media and live venues.

Well, it’s finally out and is deserving of every bit of hype. The gentle electro-dance and house hybrid has that elegant Peggy Gou touch that electronic enthusiasts just can’t get enough of.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Even as the same verse repeats itself between the hooks, we don’t notice it. Because the beats are Just. That. Good.

Also Read | BTS@10: Indian ARMY mark debut of K-pop band, await Sept’s return in 2025

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









