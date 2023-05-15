NEW MUSIC MONDAY: GATTÜSO, Yeule & more

This week has seen new developments in EDM. Such as with LOVRA’s new EP….

LOVRA is the DJ to watch out for. The Berliner has supported artists like Basement Jaxx and David Guetta in their tours. And now, she has released her debut EP, ‘The House of House’ under the label Repopulate Mars. With this 3-track record, LOVRA shows her love for house and rave music from the 90s and 00s. With the arrival of summer and the music festival season, her name is going to be in everyone’s lips, and her music in everyone’s ears.

The new EP ‘why am i like this’ by pop singer-songwriter GIRLI is out now too. And finally, Eurovision 2023 has its winner. The song contest crowned Sweden’s Loreen who mesmerised us with her dance routine for the song “Tattoo”. However, the popular vote went to Käärijä of Finland, for his zany and infectious hit “Cha Cha Cha”.

Honourable mentions for new songs I couldn’t cover here include Jorja Smith (“Little Things”), Christine and the Queens (“Tears can be so soft” ) and KAMILLE (“Body Memory”)

Yeule – Sulky Baby

The elusive artist from Singapore-via-London is back. Yeule’s “Sulky Baby” fuses 2000s-style alt-rock with shoegaze and acoustic guitar to concoct a magical and immersive sound. Paired with the singer’s dreamy voice, “Sulky Baby” is sure to take you to another world.

2. Billie Eilish – Hotline (Edit)

Back in 2018, when Billie EIlish was still a small artist and pop’s best kept secret, she covered Drake’s “Hotline Bling”. It was uploaded onto her Soundcloud and appeared only once in a limited edition vinyl. Now, Billie has released a shortened version of this cover onto streaming. And the fans are elated. The cover, which sees Billie sing the lyrics in a hushed voice, was accompanied by a synthesiser and ukulele, and had gone viral on TikTok recently. Perhaps that explains its sudden appearance on the official platforms.

3. Remi Wolf – Prescription

Co-produced by Wolf, Solomonophonic and Knox Fortune, “Prescription” was created within an hour after Remi had a phone call with director Boots Riley. Riley had discussed his new TV show with her, titled ‘I’m a Virgo’, and wanted her to make a song for the show. The song is about how love feels like, and Wolf expertly blurs the lines between pop, R&B, soul and funk for a lush song that’s coloured by a vibrant horn section and harmonising. Towards the end, Remi sounds progressively unhinged. The extended version goes beyond 7 minutes!

4. GATTÜSO – Out of My Mind (feat. Jalja)

The New York City-based Israeli DJ GATTÜSO is out with a new single. Titled “Out of My Mind”, the track features British vocalist Jalja (“Midnight”) and is released by Ultra Records. The dance song is energetic and vibrant. And the hook is already iconic.

It also has emotionally resonant lyrics. The press release describes it as “inspired by tough times” while one looks for a dating partner… “While the song reads as if it is about a relationship gone bad – it is actually about recognizing that going back to a friend that “gets you” is better than trying to do it all on your own.”

5. Victoria Monét – Party Girls (feat. Buju Banton)

Victoria Monét puts her spin on the reggae genre with the summer-friendly dance tune “Party Girls”. It has a strong vocal turn from guest artist Buju Banton who ad-libs on liking party girls from every country and continent; he delivers this in his Jamaican accent. The song itself is slow-tempo and low on energy. But it’s a fun dancehall cut anyway.

6. Janelle Monáe – Lipstick Lover

This summer is about to get hotter. And thanks to American singer/actress Janelle Monáe. The ‘Glass Onion’ star brings the heat with a sexy and self-loving song, “Lipstick Lover”. It is from her forthcoming dancehall album ‘The Age of Pleasure’ which is out on June 9.

