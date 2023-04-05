NEW MUSIC OF THE WEEK: Marten Hørger, JoeJas + more

Last week was a quiet period for pop music. But some interesting tracks and music videos were released nonetheless, such as the ones listed below.

The week also saw Melanie Martinez drop her highly anticipated album ‘PORTALS’ and Chlöe (of Chloe x Halley) unveil her debut, ‘In Pieces’.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Harve – 02.29 (feat. Miso Extra)

“02.29” is a bi-lingual, Japanese/English-language track by South East London-based producer Harve. This R&B and chill lo-fi cut features the vocals of rapper, singer and producer Miso Extra. It’s highly addictive.

“This marks my first time featuring on another person’s track and I’m proud to say it’s this one”, gushed Miso. “Harve is an incredibly talented musician and it was a no brainer for me to want to work together on this track.”

Marten Hørger & Littgloss – Sent From Above (feat. Loud Tiger)

The new track, “Sent From Above”, is a house production built on piano chords as a base. It’s an energetic EDM tune with a sick beat drop. The vibe is completed with the soulful singing of Loud Tiger.

The song sees a group of talented, multi-winning artists get together for a collaboration. We’ve got German DJ and producer Marten Hørger (who’s collabed with David Guetta on “The Freaks”), Danish producer duo LittGloss (comprising of Kristoffer Fuglsang and Mathias Holsaae), and Loud Tiger, the pseudonym for Danish singer-songwriter Viktoria Hansen (who has written for Alicia Keys and Krewella).

“LittGloss, Loud Tiger and I teamed up for this massive tune,” commented Hørger, “… that combines high-energy house music with a radio-friendly atmosphere! I’m so proud of this one and even more excited for it to hit radio stations and stages around the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

JoeJas – Lax

The mind behind the track “Lax” is JoeJas, a multi-talented British rapper, producer, instrumentalist and founder of the label Fat Llama. It’s an extremely fun, comic tune with smart bars that see JoeJas shift from eccentricity to fast-paced wit: “Roll around with my villains / Sponge Bob socks / Out the kicks straight chilling”. But it’s not all fun and games as the rapper makes references to ACAB and police brutality (you will miss the lines if you’re not paying attention).

The track is not particularly new; it’s from his 2022 album ‘Gaps & Nomads’. But the music video for this cut dropped just last week, and it’s ever so tongue-in-cheek.

Georgia – It’s Euphoric

This is the first time that Georgia Barnes steps away from the music production and only sings in her tracks. Producer responsibilities are taken over by Rostam Batmanglij (he’s worked with Clairo, Haim and Carly Rae Jepsen). “It’s Euphoric” is described as “the sound of life and of living in the now rather than escaping it.”

“I wanted an adventure!” Georgia said on the single, “Being a self-produced musician, it’s easy to get stuck on one thing or in one place”. So she decided to focus on the singing and songwriting while letting the energetic, drum-based dance beats be produced by Rostam. The song is about falling in love and feeling the butterflies in your stomach as you meet your lover at “Regent’s Park”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The track is the lead cut from her forthcoming third album, ‘Euphoric’. It’s out on July 28.

Sam Sun – Survived

British singer Sam Sun pens yet another beautiful and poignant song. It sees Sam duet with another mysterious, unnamed lady…. and their chemistry on this love song is simply outstanding. Their voices are like honey to the ears. “Survived” is a soft and soothing acoustic ballad with some gentle percussion kicking in.

The author can be contacted via email on dwijsayshi@gmail.com.

Also Read | Here are top 10 ‘director duos’ in film history

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









