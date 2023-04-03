BTS member Suga to release first solo album 'D-Day' on April 21

New Delhi: BTS member Suga is set to release his first official solo album ‘D-DAY’ on April 21, management agency BigHit Music has announced.

In a post shared on global fan forum Weverse on Sunday night, BigHit Music said ‘D-DAY’ marks the final chapter of a trilogy by the rapper’s another moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, ‘Agust D’ and ‘D-2’.

“You can place your pre-order of the CD and Weverse Album through online and offline retailers starting Monday, April 3,” the agency said in the statement.

The upcoming album delves into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist. The 30-year-old musician’s real name is Min Yoon-gi.

The pre-release track of ‘D-Day’ is set to drop on April 7.

Suga will also engage with fans through a variety of content, including the Disney+/Weverse documentary “Suga: Road to D-Day” and a solo world tour, a first for any BTS member.

