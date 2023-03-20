Jimin’s Like Crazy announced: Check Release Date & Time

BTS ARMY may rejoice because Jimin will return with a new song shortly! The artist is releasing his next track more quickly now that Set Me Free Part 2 has become a huge success.

Weeks after BTS member J-Hope’s song “On The Street,” was released, word of his new music surfaced.

REVEALED “LIKE CRAZY” RELEASE DATE AND TIME

On March 24 at 1 PM KST and 12 AM EST, Jimin’s Like Crazy will be made available. The track can be found on his next solo album, FACE, which will be available the same day.

In addition to that, Jimin will perform to promote his new album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the teaser, the singer can be seen sitting in an apartment with overflowing water while leaning on a table with his head on it.

REVEALED TRACKLIST FOR FACE

The tracks that will appear on his solo debut album are as follows:

Face-off Interlude: Dive Like Crazy Alone Set Me Free Pt. 2 Like Crazy (English Version)

After BigHit officially shared the poster of Jimin’s Like Crazy, fans went gaga over him

A user tweeted ““ A Flower does not use words to announce its arrival to the world it just blooms “

While another user assumes that ‘The house seems to be a metaphor in #LikeCrazy’

The house seems to be a metaphor in #LikeCrazy pic.twitter.com/HdIxF76Glx — (Sara) for Tomorrow 🦋 (@SaraBangtan07) March 19, 2023

One Twitterati claims that the song ‘is a synth pop genre song that stands out with Jimin’s mournful tone in strong synth and drum sounds, JIMIN’ SPECIALITY!!!!’

The title song 'Like Crazy' is a synth pop genre song that stands out with Jimin's mournful tone in strong synth and drum sounds, JIMIN' SPECIALITY!!!!#LikeCrazy #Jimin_FACEpic.twitter.com/xKLQE0tefb — Riya⁷ 'FACE 🪞 24.3 (@ARMYINBORAHAE) March 20, 2023

Recently, the singer released the Pt.2 of “Set Me Free” of the album ‘Face’ at 13:00 KST on March 17. This pre-release set brings the singer one step closer to the act of embracing his actual nature. The album will have six songs in total, in collaboration with Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, EVAN, and bandmate RM.

