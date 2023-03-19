NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Jimin, Snakehips & more!

This week sees singer and rapper Princess Nokia release her EP ‘i love you, but this is goodbye’. We also see new songs by BTS member Jimin, rappers Doechii and Tkay Maidza and pop singers like Mars Argo and Will Joseph Cook.

Jimin – Set Me Free Pt.2

BTS member Jimin has released a single from his forthcoming solo project, ‘FACE’, which is due on March 24.“When this song was made, I felt really attached to it,” the K-pop idol explained on “Set Me Free Pt.2”. “I went to the U.S. myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory.” The track features an extravagant choir backing, a loud hip-hop beat and heavily auto-tuned vocals to a mixed effect. Reactions to the song have been polarising, but everyone’s talking about it.

2. Doechii – What It Is?

The latest track by rapper and singer Doechii. The RnB track sees Doechii sample classic 90s hits like “No Scrubs” and “Some Cut” to make soulful, sensual music. “This song is a fusion of nostalgia and pop vibes,” says the Florida artist on “What It Is”. “I feel like I’m showing off a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven’t really seen yet.

3. Snakehips – Show Me The Money (with Tkay Maidza)

Much loved electronic duo Snakehips have been releasing singles for their highly anticipated debut album, ‘never worry’, which is out later this year. The latest single from this LP is “Show Me The Money”, a dance track featuring pop experimentalist Tkay Maidza, a Zimbabwean-Australian singer and rapper. “Recently I’ve been into manifesting and self-growth,” commented Maidza on her verse on the track. “-and I felt like it would be cool to make a song that is very pro getting your bag”.

4. Mars Argo – I Can Only Be Me

Brittany Alexandria Sheets, a.k.a Mars Argo, has released her second single post-breaking up with ex-boyfriend and producer Titanic Sinclair. This grunge-y song is rumoured to take a dig at her abusive ex as Argo sings, “Try to take my identity. I’ll just create a new one”. It is a reference to when Sinclair allegedly collaborated with singer Poppy and tried to mould her persona based on Argo.

5. Will Joseph Cook – MF BASSLINE

English singer Will Joseph Cook has released his first single since dropping his album ‘Every Single Thing’ last year. Entitled “MF BASSLINE”, it is Cook’s first RnB style track with a heavy beat. It “is about giving my inner negativity a voice.” Cook explained, “In the past I always felt uncomfortable indulging that rawness but I’ve learnt that bottling it up only seems to make it worse. For me music is the best way to release all those sticky destructive thoughts.”

6. Tove Lo – Habits (Stay High) [Stripped in France]

Swedish popstar Tove Lo shot to stardom when her song “Habits (Stay High)” went viral. This week, to celebrate the 9th anniversary of this classic track, Lo released an acoustic version of the much loved track.

