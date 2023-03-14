J-Hope entered the U.K. top 40 as a solo artist, a feature accomplished by no other member of BTS.

With his collaboration with American rapper J. Cole on “On The Street,” the K-pop sensation (actual name Jung Ho-seok) influenced the Official U.K. Singles Chart, which was released on March 10.

The South Korean artist’s first solo top 40 entry and the first for any individual member of BTS, “On The Street,” sneaks in at No. 37.

J-Hope is not the first BTS member to try. The Official Charts Company states that among the K-pop superstars’ solo projects, Jungkook’s “Stay Alive” (No. 89), Jin’s “The Astronaut” (No. 61), and RM’s “Indigo” (No. 45) all charted but none reached the top spot.

The seven-piece, which has been on hiatus since 2022, has amassed nine U.K. singles chart top 40s overall, including four top 10s. Moreover, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook together have eight top 40 albums, including the U.K. No. 1 albums Map of the Soul – Persona from 2019 and Map of the Soul – 7 from 2020.

In addition to the accomplishment noted above, the track has also managed to come in second rank on the top-selling charts. J-Hope is only second to rapper and singer Nicki Minaj, who just released her track ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’.

On the Street

The brand-new track appears to be a stark contrast to his previous album, Jack In The Box, which focused on the gritty and darker aspects of his life. “On The Street” transmits a message of hope from the singer’s background to disseminate cheerful and optimistic sentiments among listeners.

“On the Street” alludes to J-Hope’s origin in street dancing, where his desire to become an artist initially took root, as well as to the shared path that he will continue to take with his audience. We hope that “On the Street” by J-Hope has much to offer to everyone who supports the artist.

Besides his regular duties with the K-pop band BTS, J-Hope has had a busy year. J-Hope in the Box, his Disney+ documentary, is currently available to watch. He was recently made an ambassador for the prestigious Louis Vuitton brand, and last month, he joined Jin as the second BTS member to enroll in South Korea’s military duty.

