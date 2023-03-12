NEW SONGS SUNDAY: King, Nick Jonas, & more…

It was a great week for Smileys as their idol Miley Cyrus finally unveiled her hugely anticipated album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. In addition to this, the week also saw Nick Jonas and Indian rapper King collaborate on a Hindi/English song. Other new songs include those by Mae Muller, Benny Sings, Azealia banks and Fazerdaze.

1. King x Nick Jonas – Maan Meri Jaan

Rapper King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, made a viral hit last year when he released his song “Maan Meri Jaan”. And now, he has remixed it and added a new artist to the song: the famous Nick Jonas himself. Titled “Maan Meri Jaan: Afterlife” is co-written by King, Jonas, Natania Lalwani and more, and is a bilingual track (mostly Hindi but with some English lines) about love.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

King gushed about this new track and about Nick Jonas, “TRUE STORY!! I’ll never forget this day! I’ve been a huge fan of Nick’s music for a decade now. When Becon was released I was not even doing music that time…but I started manifesting to work with Nick even before I started doing music officially.”

Nick Jonas sings “Well this is how it starts, with your body in my arms/Running right through my veins, all the way up to my heart”. At one point, he also sings in Hindi, “Maan meri jaan”.

After months of teasing her song “New Bottega”, Azealia Banks’ track finally gets officially released on streaming platforms, much to her annoyance. You see, the American rapper has been in a bitter legal battle with label Parlophone UK over the production and release of this song.

The label had sold this track to the Australian label Sweat It Out to remix and release it. So the result was this remix by Torren Foot which sidelines Azealia as a “guest artist”.

This has not gone down well with Banks’ loyal fanbase who are outraged at the label of “featuring artist” when Azealia largely sampled and worked on the beat herself and appeared in the entire span of the song.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Another qualm they have is with a new house beat placed by Torren Foot over this remix which feels as generic as they come. The original version of “New Bottega” can still be found on Soundcloud.

3. Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

Mae Muller’s star keeps rising. In what may be her biggest achievement yet, the singer has been chosen to represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision. Her song entry for this competition is “I Wrote A Song”. The dance song has Eurodance vibes and follows a theme of revenging your ex.

The track is entertaining enough but more on the mediocre side; Muller sings in a low register which isn’t very usual for Eurovision song winners. This is because the most popular songs to come out of this contest are sonically ambitious and expansive.

They see the female singer hit extremely high notes without breaking a sweat. This song feels milder compared to the classics, so Muller’s chances to win are dim. Perhaps another “da da da” outro, in the end, would have improved it?

Eurovision is the grandest music competition in the West. It’ll be hosted by Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine (who were last year’s winners) and take place in May.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

4. Dee MC x Reverie – LA to Bombay (feat. Mr. Doss)

This bilingual hip-hop cut is produced by Mr. Doss. Entitled “LA to Bombay”, it sees two gifted emcees, Dee MC and Reverie, collaborate for the second time. They first teamed up for “Ready Or Not: International Cypher” which saw L.A.’s Reverie collaborate with female rappers from around the world.

5. Fazerdaze – Flood Into

This week, the New Zealander released a bonus track from her EP ‘Break!’. This was initially only available on vinyl. But it is free to stream now. And it does not disappoint. The track, “Flood into”, was initially set to drop earlier in February. But due to the severe floods in New Zealand, the single’s release was delayed so as to not hurt public sentiments.

The shoegaze-y track sees Amelia Murray continue to stray from bedroom pop music to further explore grunge rock. “Flood Into” sees Murray survey the breakdown of her long-term relationship and slowly regain her self-identity and confidence.

The chorus feels original and refreshing; the music has been compared to “Japanese Breakfast in their Soft Sounds From Another Planet era.”

6. Benny Sings, Remi Wolf – Pyjamas

Dutch singer-songwriter Benny Sings forms an alliance with American artist Remi Wolf for a whimsical indie pop song. “Pyjamas” is the fourth single from Sings’s new album ‘Young Hearts’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sings commented on the track, “One of the subjects that hasn’t been sung about too much is the male with too low libido, instead of too high. We all know the ‘I can’t get no satisfaction’ take on things. Just seems funny to me to turn that around, a duet where the girl wants to roll around in the hay, and the boy is nervously trying to avoid the question on hand.”

Also Read | NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Ashnikko, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









