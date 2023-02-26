NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Nytrix, Janelle Monáe & more…

This week sees new tracks dropped by artistes which are from a wide range of genres. House, neo-soul, hyperpop, DnB and rap make an appearance. Additionally, Vass/Katsionis have announced their album ‘Cynical Silence’, which will come out on April 7. They are the masterminds behind the progressive metal project and are based in Athens, Greece.

Grace Carter – Pick Your Tears Up

Singer-songwriter Grace Carter releases the song “Pick Your Tears Up”. It is a letter to herself. The 25-year-old had this to say about the song: “What makes it so special is that every instrument in it except the percussion was made using my voice at a time where I felt like I had completely lost my voice. This song felt like the start of me finding it again.” The song is a neo-soul ballad about comforting someone who is hurt and sad. It is full of longing and angst. The lyrics hit hard and it’s a beautiful track from the very beginning.

Nytrix – Midnight (feat. LINK)

Nytrix is an American DJ, producer and singer. He has unveiled his progressive house track, “Midnight which features LINK. Nytrix’s voice is soft and whisper-y and the track is electrifying and stylish. There’s a nostalgic flavour to it that will make you think of the early 2000s, cities at night, skyscrapers, fast-zooming cars, and endless dancing at clubs.

ELIZA – Midnight Rose

RnB artist ELIZA drops a track that she had previously been working on during her sessions for her last LP, ‘A Sky Without Stars’ but was eventually not included in the album. “I didn’t want to let it slip by without sharing it with you”, the “LIVID” singer commented. “We finally got it ready for you to hear, here it is. Keep your ears peeled as there’s more (almost) lost music to come.” The song is minimalist, groovy, romantic and almost dark and mysterious. ELIZA continues to hit us with her sensuality and blow us away. The singer is currently on a Europe tour.

Ananya Birla, Kumaar, Rahul Saathu – Dil Karda

The “Deny Me” hitmaker has released a Hindi-language song about flying high, figuratively and literally. It is inspiring, romantic and positive. The instrumentation beautifully complements the track. Kumaar and Rahul Sathu are welcome addition to this piece. The trio has done an amazing job at producing a song about hope and courage.

Yaeji – Done (Let’s Get It)

Yaeji has released yet another taster from her upcoming debut album, ‘With A Hammer’ which is out on April 7. The bilingual lyrics see the artist switching between Korean and English. The press release described the song’s message to be about breaking the “patterns and traumas inherited from ancestors”. The producer-singer sings, “Isn’t it so weird how we learn to/ Pass down what we didn’t want to do / Isn’t it our mission this life to / Break the cyclеs”.

Princess Nokia – Complicated

Actress, singer and rapper Princess Nokia is bound to release her EP, ‘I Love You, But This Is Goodbye’ which will see the light on March 14. “Complicated”, the second cut on the record, is a lightning-speed, 2-minute, drum and bass number which includes “experimental trip-hop”. The multihyphenate sings about a relationship that didn’t work because her partner didn’t put as much effort into it as she did.

ATARASHII GAKKO! – The Edge

Four-piece J-Pop group ATARASHII GAKKO! are back with a hyperpop track. Called “The Edge”, the song accompanies the seasonal trailer for anime company Crunchyroll, with the ad showcasing the lineup for all the exciting upcoming shows. The English-Japanese lyrics compliment the exciting vibe of the trailer: “Pay attention, Come close, a little closer […] We on the edge of something, on the edge of something new […] it’s good, it’s good, it’s good”.

Janelle Monáe – Float (feat. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80)

The “Glass Onion” actress and singer is back with a single five years after dropping her last album. Called “Float”, the new song is a congratulatory and rousing song that will uplift you. In a press release, it is said that the new song was inspired by Muhammed Ali, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, Aladdin’s flying carpet, the movie ‘1974’, and Bruce Lee’s philosophy on being “shapeless and formless” and to be like water.

Janelle commented on “Float”: “I remember writing the song with my producers, and us being like, this is the song that athletes, no matter what field, specifically though basketball… We want them to listen to this song in the locker room before they go out and play their big game.”

The 808s and brass produced by Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 emanate as Monáe raps the lovely hook: “I used to walk into the room head down / I don’t walk, now I float” /The song creatively ends with a speech, a toast given by Janelle which is repeated by others. It’s all so positive and cool.

