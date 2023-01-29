This week sees big album drops: after teasing fans with many singles, Ava Max released ‘Diamonds & Dancefloors’. “Writing’s on the Wall” singer Sam Smith unveiled their fourth album, Gloria

New track releases include Rita Ora, Chlöe (from Chlöe x Halley) and Flo Milli.

Chlöe – Pray It Away

Chlöe Bailey took the internet by storm as she unveiled her forthcoming album’s title, In Pieces. The record will be her debut solo LP and will drop in March. The news was accompanied by her new single, “Pray It Away”. The R&B and soul track talks about boys who play with hearts and emotions. The “Have Mercy” singer expresses her desire for revenge after being heartbroken by one such man, before changing her mind and taking it to god in prayer instead.

Rita Ora – You Only Love Me

The “I Will Never Let You Down” singer has released a new song. “You Only Love Me” is about a toxic relationship where the partner’s love for the narrator is conditional and surface-level. “You only love me when / The whiskey’s pouring / Four in the morning.” However, this is a far cry from Ora’s personal life as she recently announced her marriage to film director Taika Waititi. Waititi is known for directing films like ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

“You Only Love Me” is the first taste of a “new era,” Ora wrote on her Instagram. “I’m so proud of the new music I’ve been working on and have been dying to share it with you all!”, she said of her upcoming album.

Alice Longyu Gao – Hëłłœ Kįttÿ

The Chinese singer-producer remains one of the most exciting and experimental artists in pop music. Gao, who often combines hyperpop and metal with bubblegum and rap, presents “Hello Kitty” It is a rage-filled song about predators, creepy obsession with barely legal girls, abusive people and more. The “endlessly original” song is full of energy, fusion music, Italian word-drops and intervals where Gao screams “Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom!”. There’s truly no one like Alice.

Tay Money – Donk

“Donk” is a fun rap song for all the bad b**ches out there. It is playful, mindless and short in length which is perfect for TikTok and Insta reels. Basically, it’s your classic Tay Money number.

Flo Milli – Conceited Remix (feat. Lola Brooke and Maiya The Don)

Rapper Flo Milli’s “Conceited” went viral on TikTok last year after a dance challenge. And now, she is back with a remix that includes verses by guest artists Lola Brooke and Maiya The Don.

SZA – Kill Bill (Acoustic)

The R&B princess has released the acoustic version of “Kill Bill”; the song had gone viral when her album SOS dropped last year. In the acoustic, SZA does her best to keep up with the strings, but her vocalising is not fast enough and feels a bit out of beat. But the singer’s voice is as beautiful and soothing as ever, which makes this version worth listening to.

