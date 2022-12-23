As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit! And what better way to do that than by creating a festive Christmas playlist filled with all of your favourite holiday tunes?

Whether you prefer classic carols or more contemporary tracks, music has the power to bring people together and lift their spirits. So gather your loved ones, put on your favourite holiday garb, and let the sounds of the season transport you to a world of cheer and joy.

Here are some tracks to bring you your holiday cheer:

Justin Bieber – Mistletoe (2011)

Justin Bieber‘s Christmas song has made history by achieving the highest debut for a holiday track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song celebrates the magic and tradition of the Christmas season, with Bieber singing about how it’s “the most beautiful time of the year.” If you’re looking for the perfect addition to your holiday playlist, this song is a must-have. Its upbeat and festive message is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Kelly Clarkson – Underneath the tree (2013)

This Christmas song expresses gratitude for the companionship and love of a special person during the holiday season. In the song, the loved one is described as the only present needed “underneath the tree,” highlighting the importance of togetherness and connection during the holidays.

BONEY M – When a child is born (1981)

This Christmas song is considered one of the all-time greats, and for good reason. Its timeless melody and heartwarming lyrics are sure to bring back many cherished memories for listeners.

Mariah Carey – All I want for Christmas is you (1994)

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the quintessential holiday love song. Its catchy, upbeat melody and playful lyrics make it a favourite for many people around the world. The song’s message of love and desire for togetherness during the holiday season is universal and timeless, making it the perfect addition to any festive playlist. Whether you’re spending the holidays with your significant other or simply looking to get into the holiday spirit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is sure to be a hit.

WHAM – Last Christmas (1986)

“Last Christmas” by WHAM is a classic holiday hit that continues to be a fan favourite year after year. The song’s catchy and upbeat melody, coupled with its relatable lyrics about heartbreak and missed opportunities, make it a standout among Christmas tunes. “Last Christmas” is the perfect song for anyone who loves a good holiday ballad with a touch of nostalgia. Whether you’re feeling festive or just need a little pick-me-up, this song is sure to brighten your holiday season.

BOBBY HELMS – Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

This song will give you an iconic and nostalgic vibe. It is a cheer-up song for Christmas as, without a jingle bell, there is no Christmas. It reminisces our childhood memories.

MICHAEL BUBLE – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas (2011)

Christmas is incomplete without a Michael buble’s Christmas song. Its lyrics reference to glistening snow, chiming bells, children’s toys, Christmas carols, a holly wreath and an abundance of candy.

Pentatonix- Mary, did you Know? (2014)

Mary, did you know? ss one of the few Christmas classics songs. The song’s lyrics wonder if Jesus’ mother could grasp the incredible power that was held in her tiny newborn.

Katy Perry – Cozy Little Christmas (2018)

This song will always get you in Christmas mood. In the video, perry gets cosy with Santa Claus and beloved stop-motion holiday characters strongly resembling Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Snow Miser as they decorate a Christmas tree, prepare a holiday meal, and sunbathe poolside on yellow lounge chairs.

