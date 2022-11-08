Guwahati: Two back-to-back banger concerts are all set to take place in Imphal, Manipur on November 29 and December 1.

The limited VIP tickets for the concerts are now available online.

While the famous Danish band MLTR (Michael Learns to Rock) will take the stage on November 29, Chris Norman and his band will perform on December 1.

The early bird tickets and the Phase I tickets which are limited in numbers have already been sold out online. The Phase II limited tickets also went live on November 6. However, the prices of the tickets sold at the gates are likely to be more than the Phase I and II tickets.

Fans of MLTR will also get to see Ananya Birla, the famous pop star from Mumbai as she will be opening for the Danish band. On the other hand, those going for Chris Norman and band will get a chance to witness the magical performance of Rosy K Remsangpuii as she opens the former Smokie singer.

There are also limited VIP tickets available for both concerts.

