Danish soft rock and pop rock band Michael Learns To Rock, popularly known as MLTR, will regale listeners and fans across the Northeast in November.

As part of their “Back on the road tour,” the renowned trio of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Käre Wanscher will perform their best hits, said the Director of 7 Sisters Foundation, Sunny Shimrah. The band will perform in six other Indian cities, including Aizawl on November 25, Guwahati on November 27, Imphal on November 29, and Tura on December 1.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tickets will be available from the first week of November.

MLTR, which has delivered hits like Paint My Love, You Took My Heart Away, Sleeping Child and Someday, has toured India in the past. In 2015, they performed in Guwahati and Mumbai and were one of the first global bands to perform in Shillong way back in 2005.

MLTR’s eponymous first album hit the top 5 of the album charts in both Denmark and Norway and the band, which was formed in 1988, has since sold tens of thousands of copies over and over again. Since that international debut in September 1991, the group has sold more than 12 million legal albums, and it has been performing ever since.

Also Read: Ukhrul autumn festival cancelled due to Cyclone Sitrang

Trending Stories









