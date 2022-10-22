Top songs to rock your Diwali party this year
Representational image

No celebration in India is complete without friends shaking a leg on the dancefloor. Diwali is just around the corner and it is already time to get your Diwali playlist ready.

To make things easier for you, we have compiled a Diwali playlist so that you don’t have to spend hours looking for the perfect songs. Mentioned below are the songs that you can add to your Diwali playlist.

Happy Diwali

Song: Happy Diwali

Movie: Home Delivery- Aapko…Ghar Tak

Galla Goodiyaan

Song: Galla Goodiyaan

Movie: Dil Dhadakne Do

Ghoomar

Song: Ghoomar

Movie: Padmavat

Kala Chasma

Song: Kala Chasma

Movie: Baar Baar Dekho

Chamak Challo

Song: Chamak Challo

Movie: Ra One

Let’s Nacho

Song: Let’s Nacho

Movie: Kapoor and Sons

Aaj Ki Party

Song: Aaj Ki Party

Movie: Bajrangi Bhaijan

 Kaali Teri Gut

Song: Kaali Teri Gutt

Movie: Phone Booth

The Punjaaban Song

Song: The Punjaabban song

Movie: JugJugg Jeeyo

Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai

Song: Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai

Movie: Doctor G

Dance Ka Bhoot

Song: Dance Ka Bhoot

Movie: Brahmastra

Manike 

Song: Manike

Movie: Thank God

Also Read | NH7 Weekender: Music festival to host 40 international, local artists

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment Cancel reply