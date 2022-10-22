No celebration in India is complete without friends shaking a leg on the dancefloor. Diwali is just around the corner and it is already time to get your Diwali playlist ready.
To make things easier for you, we have compiled a Diwali playlist so that you don’t have to spend hours looking for the perfect songs. Mentioned below are the songs that you can add to your Diwali playlist.
Happy Diwali
Song: Happy Diwali
Movie: Home Delivery- Aapko…Ghar Tak
Galla Goodiyaan
Song: Galla Goodiyaan
Movie: Dil Dhadakne Do
Ghoomar
Song: Ghoomar
Movie: Padmavat
Kala Chasma
Song: Kala Chasma
Movie: Baar Baar Dekho
Chamak Challo
Song: Chamak Challo
Movie: Ra One
Let’s Nacho
Song: Let’s Nacho
Movie: Kapoor and Sons
Aaj Ki Party
Song: Aaj Ki Party
Movie: Bajrangi Bhaijan
Kaali Teri Gut
Song: Kaali Teri Gutt
Movie: Phone Booth
The Punjaaban Song
Song: The Punjaabban song
Movie: JugJugg Jeeyo
Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai
Song: Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai
Movie: Doctor G
Dance Ka Bhoot
Song: Dance Ka Bhoot
Movie: Brahmastra
Manike
Song: Manike
Movie: Thank God
Also Read | NH7 Weekender: Music festival to host 40 international, local artists
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Top songs to rock your Diwali party this year
- Meghalaya: Former MLA tears into Tura beautification project
- Tripura: No alliance with TIPRA, says BJP
- Make paper leak investigation updates public: People’s Party of Arunachal
- PMAY has become major medium for ushering in socio-economic change: PM Modi
- Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson