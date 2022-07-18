“ABBA, a tribute night” organised by Musik-A (Alobo school of music ), Chumu branch, was held at council town, Chumukedima Hall, on July 16, 2022 as part of their summer recital. The school hosted their annual summer recital from July 11-July 16, 2022.

In the 90 minutes show, the students from age of 3 years to 18 years came together and sang almost all the hits from the legendary group ABBA: Mama Mia, Thank you for the music, Super Trooper, Chiquitita, Fernando, Take a chance on me, I Have a Dream, Waterloo, The winner takes it all, Dancing queen, GIME GIME, Andante, Angel Eye and many more.

Alobo Naga, the Director of Musik-A school, in his welcome address stated that recitals are just an extension of their classroom learning. They believe that every time a child goes up on the stage to perform they learn how to face the audience, confidence, and courage and also learn what to do and not to do on the stage.

This is the reason why they always make their recitals more like a concert with real audiences. Naga stated that most of the parents love songs from ABBA, so to entertain and show appreciation to the parents, they did the ABBA tribute night as the finale of the summer recital.

The program was graced by the upcoming promising leader Shri Z Kasheto Yeptho Class 1 Contractor and intending candidate for the 2023 general election from Ghaspani 1.

