BVFF 2023 | Follower Review: Exploring the Belgaum issue through cinematic lenses

Harshad Nalawade‘s debut Marathi-Kannada feature film, Follower was showcased on the closing day of the 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival. The film offered the audience a captivating cinematic experience, interwoven with socio-political commentary. It delves into the longstanding linguistic issue of Belgaum, a contentious boundary dispute persisting between the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka since the enactment of the States Organisation Act of 1956.

The film, which primarily revolves around Raghu, a middle-aged journalist belonging to the Marathi community, takes us through the heart of the linguistic labyrinth housed by Belgaum, a city in Karnataka that has been facing the aftermath of inter-border disputes post-independence.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Through its storytelling prowess, the movie unfolds the lives, aspirations, and conflicts of characters emblematic of the Marathi and Kannada communities in Belgaum. It meticulously paints a picture of the clashes, debates, and emotional turmoil faced by individuals embroiled in the battle for linguistic dominance.

Although Raghu, the protagonist’s life is given the central focus in the film, it cannot be denied that the supporting characters- Sachin and Parveen, played by the director-writer Harshad Nalawade and Donna Munshi, respectively are what further shaped the movie into a cinematic treat, with acting from all three of them emanating nothing but authenticity and brilliance. This, in turn, gave the film an edge, as it succeeded in crafting a better connection with the audience.

“I call this film a letter to my friend who I have had political differences with,” the director said on being asked about his Eureka moment concerning the making of Follower. “He (the director’s friend) was a radical in his thoughts, and I was a radical in my thoughts,” he added further while talking about what inspired him to make this film.

Perhaps, because of the reason that it was inspired by real-life events, the plot of the film clearly justified the title, wherein a reflection of reality is shown- how information shared on the internet or a political leader’s narratives can lead to polarisation when the ideologies of an individual or a group is being followed by the general public, which in turn gives rise to radical thoughts and brutal repercussions.

However, it is worth noting that apart from the plot and the underlying theme, some scenes that incorporated tracking shots and wide-angle shots were executed with finesse, which further accentuated the feature film. Also, the background score was knitted well into the storyline making the audience experience the movie in an enhanced manner.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It can be deduced that beyond the realms of reel life, the film, within its runtime of 100 minutes, acts as a powerful conduit to delve into the real-world socio-political ramifications of linguistic disputes. It puts forward the picture of how political maneuvering and societal implications have a profound impact on conflicts, which in turn affect communities, governance, and the social fabric of not only Belgaum but any other part of the world that has seen the face of border disputes.

Earlier this year, the feature film had its world premiere at the prestigious 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), where it was well received. It also garnered appreciation at NFDC Film Bazaar WIP Lab, 2021, and Film Bazaar ‘Goes To Cannes’, 2022. The film has been produced by a joint effort of crowdfunding and HumaraMovie in association with Causality Films.

Also Read | Dumb Money: Rise and revolt of an individual investor

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









