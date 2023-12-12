From Festival Favourites to Hidden Treasures: Must-See Films at Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival 2023

As the eighth edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) draws near, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch and excitement has doubled after the movies to be screened in the festival were announced. The festival boasts a great selection of highly anticipated titles, ranging from short films and documentaries to feature films in ten different languages of India, encompassing a variety of genres, styles, and cultural perspectives.

Selected with great care out of two hundred submissions, the selected films reflect the diverse cultural landscape of Northeast India and India as a whole, addressing various societal issues and showcasing unique stories from across the region.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Here are some exciting movies to look forward to in BVFF 2023:

1. Footprints on Water

Language: Hindi | Competition Section | Feature Film

Directed by Nathalia Syam and starring Adil Hussain in the lead role, Footprints on Water follows the story of Raghu, an illegal immigrant in the UK and a father, as he embarks on a perilous mission to find his missing daughter, all the while escaping the searchlights of the police. It is a poignant narrative that delves into the plight of a father and daughter forced to confront the harsh realities of time. The film which fetched the Best Debut Award for filmmaker Nathalia Syam in the New York Indian Film Festival 2023, also won the Best Actor award for Adil Hussain’s performance at the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, UK Asian Film Festival, and Ottawa Indian Film Festival. Nimisha Sajayan’s performance as the daughter highlights the emotional depth of the film and possesses a profound capability to move hearts.

2. Jiya

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Language: Assamese | Competition Section | Feature Film

Kenny Basumatary, who is popular as an actor in Bollywood films like Jawan, Mary Kom and Raag Desh, and director of the cult film Local Kung Fu and Local Utpaat, has embarked on a new cinematic journey with his latest feature directorial, Jiya. This film marks a departure from his previous action-comedy genre, venturing into a more serious realm, as Basumatary describes it: “serious, but not boring”. Produced by Sarmistha Chakravarty, Jiya tells the heartwarming story of a single mother, her best friend, and the unexpected arrival of a new gentleman in their lives. This film promises an emotional narrative that is sure to resonate with audiences, showcasing the beauty and depth of human connection.

3. Kooki

Language: Hindi | Competition Section | Feature Film

Directed by Pranab J Deka, Kooki is a powerful film that delves into a serious subject, exposing the heinous nature of rape and its long-lasting impact on victims beyond the legal system. While many films portray the struggle of victims seeking justice in court, few explore the equally challenging journey they face afterwards. This film courageously sheds light on the societal trauma and ignorance that rape victims often encounter; highlighting the unseen scars and ongoing battles they endure. Produced by Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund, Kooki features an impressive cast which includes Dipannita Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bodhisatva Sharma, Ritisha Khaund, Preety Kongkona, Kamal Lochan, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Ranjeev Lal Barua, Manoj Borkotoky, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

4. Before Spring

Language: Assamese | Non-Competition Section | Feature Film

Directed by Shrutismriti Changkakoti, Before Spring weaves together three stories, each exploring the theme of desolation and the subsequent struggle to rebuild one’s life. Like a boat traversing the ripples of existence, the central characters embark on individual journeys of self-discovery and healing. Jun, after leaving school, finds solace in the rhythm of the river as a boat driver but ends up being separated from his love. Monikanta, weighed down by financial dependence on his wife, embarks on a desperate search for work across the river, only to be confronted by a painful betrayal. Majoni, a young girl preparing for class ten exams, finds solace in the guidance of her tutor Pradeep. But when his true intentions are revealed, Majoni must confront the illusion of love and find her own strength. Before Spring had its World Premiere in the Focus South Asia section of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

5. Nine Hills One Valley

Language: Tangkhul and Manipuri | Non-Competition Section | Feature Film

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Directed by Haobam Paban Kumar, Nine Hills One Valley shows the journey of Anam Ahum, a Tangkhul man from the hills of Manipur. Driven by longing, Anam travels to Imphal City in the valley to bid farewell to his daughter, leaving for Delhi to pursue a new job. Along his path, Anam encounters different individuals, each sharing their unique stories of life, grief, anxieties, and frustrations. Featuring the second spot on the FIPRESCI India Grand Prix Top 10 list of 2021, Nine Hills One Valley has won several awards in the 14th Manipur State Film Awards 2022. It was also selected for the 22nd Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2022 among other festival selections.

6. Mask Art of Majuli

Language: Assamese | Competition Section | Documentary

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker and film critic, Utpal Borpujari, Mask Art of Majuli documents a significant part of the Satriya culture in Assam. It highlights the process and creation of masks worn by performers during Bhaona (dance drama based on Hindu mythology). These masks, known as mukha, represent an intricate and increasingly rare art form. Master artisans meticulously craft them using a unique and entirely organic process, employing biodegradable materials to imbue each mask with life and spiritual significance. Facing the threat of extinction, the film shines a light on the dwindling number of families dedicated to preserving this ancient tradition at the Natun Chamaguri Satra of the world’s largest river island – Majuli. The documentary has already been screened at the 6th Thrissur International Folklore Film Festival in Kerala and 29th Festival International des Cinémas d’Asie (FICA) in France and the 11th Chennai International Documentary and Short Film Festival.

7. Jnanada – Reflections of Light and Shade

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Language: Assamese | Competition Section | Documentary

Based on the life of the popular actress of yesteryears, Jnanada Kakati and her contributions to the culture and cinema of Assam, Jnanada – Reflections of Light and Shade by Bobbeeta Sharma chronicles the journey of Jnanada Kakati through films like Parghat and Puberun. With Puberun becoming the first film from Assam to be selected for an international film festival, she represented India at the prestigious 10th Berlin International Film Festival. A prolific actress with 21 films (including 4 in Bengali) to her credit, she also lent her voice to the All India Radio. Joining the film industry at a time when women actors were rare, she paved the way for future generations which makes this documentary a must-watch.

8. Mariam

Language: Hindi | Competition Section | Feature Film

Written and directed by Arvind Pratap, Mariam boldly tackles two critical social issues of the present times: the struggles of migrant workers and the ethical complexities of illegal surrogacy. Through Mariam’s story, the film reveals the harsh realities faced by migrant families seeking a better life in the city, highlighting their vulnerability and resilience. Mariam received post-production support from the Busan International Film Festival‘s Asian Cinema Fund in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

9. Sangi-Gai

Language: Nyishi | Competition Section | Feature Film

Amidst the verdant landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh lies Sangi-Gai, a remote village shrouded in mystery. Its tribal inhabitants fiercely guard their ancestral land within a protected forest, where time itself seems to bend and warp. Unravelling the secrets of this indigenous community, the film hints at the possibility of time travel, plunging viewers into a captivating blend of science fiction and rooted traditional beliefs. As the state’s first big-budget production, the plot of the movie revolves around two timelines of 19th century and the 21st century. It features multiple languages and dialects, ranging from Nyishi to Mandarin to Hindi. Sangi-Gai is directed by Nyago Ete, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

10. Ladakh 470

Language: Hindi | Competition Section | Documentary

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Produced by Roopa Barua and directed by Shivam Singh Rajput, the inspiring documentary on ultra-runner Sufiya Sufi shows her incredible journey of being a multiple-time Guinness World Record holder. The documentary captures her awe-inspiring feat as she embarks on a treacherous 470-kilometre high-altitude run from the Siachen War Memorial to the Kargil War Memorial to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the Indian Army during the Kargil Vijay Diwas in 2022.

The List Doesn’t End Here

Other feature films in the competition as well as non-competition section include – Manoj Shinde’s Valli (Marathi) about religion, culture and gender, National Award-winning director Shivadhwaj Shetty’s Koramma (Tulu) on caste discrimination, Pranab Jyoti Sarmah’s Ojah – The Rhythm of Life (Assamese) highlighting culture and life story of Ranteshwar Ojah, Harshad Nalawade’s Follower (Marathi) on community dispute, Miransha Naik’s Vaat (Marathi) on socio-cultural life in a small village in Goa, Pratik Moitro’s Hymns From the Forest (Nagamese), Ritika Chauhan’s Pehla Cycle (Hindi), and Satyajit Ray’s Joi Baba Felunath (Bengali).

The short films in the competition section include – Summer of Soul by Sanjib Gogoi, Graveyard of Dreams by Ploto Debbarma, Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw by Shilpika Bordoloi, Khetor by Rupam Jyoti Malakar, Kap Nam by Raktim Ranjan Basumatary, Sneakers by Ronald Hussain, In My Golden Paddy Field by Adhiraj Buragohain, The Mountain Chef by Jacob Tripura, Chongpreng (The Melodic Bridge) by Jackson Debbarma, and Ki Dak Bym Thoh (The Unwritten Words) by Kyrshanborlin Wahlang.

From award-winning films to exclusive screenings and world premieres, BVFF 2023 promises to be an exhilarating celebration of cinematic magic and artistry. Get ready for an extravaganza of pure cinematic joy!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Lights, Camera, Action: Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival returns with a bang

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









