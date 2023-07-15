Release Date: 12/07/2023

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has faced almost every kind of threat that humanity might be at risk of. It is only fair that in the latest and penultimate instalment of the ‘Mission Impossible franchise’, he goes up against an adversary that is developing at a feverish pace. Shockingly, the same adversary is also beginning to show signs of evolving into not only an existential crisis but also a threat to the very safety, security, and economy of the world as we know it. This adversary is artificial intelligence. Will Ethan, who has long been able to incapacitate world-threatening entities and organisations, be able to counter an entity that can predict the future with ones and zeroes? Can he disarm this unique enemy in a game of four-dimensional chess where the stakes involve the existence of the world as we know it? These are the two primary questions that drive the narrative of ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning- Part 1‘.

Additionally, the film successfully exposes the limitations of its leading man, reducing him to a thinking and emotionally vulnerable being who may pull off extraordinary feats but might not always be able to save the ones he loves. Who will die, who will live, and how it will all end is what ‘Dead Reckoning- Part 1’ is all about.

Engaging expositions:

‘Dead Reckoning- Part 1’ departs from the last few ‘Mission Impossible’ films where the emphasis was on bombarding audiences with one massive action set piece after another. This film is more verbose than any I remember from recent times in the franchise. It contains prolonged dialogues and exposition dumps between characters that you will have to carefully follow to understand where the characters are heading and what is unfolding in terms of the plot. It is through these dialogues that much of the film’s tension and the understanding of the threat the protagonist and his team face are communicated.

The proceedings and the dialogues may feel somewhat dumbed down to make them accessible to the most absent-minded audience. However, I was neither bothered by it nor did it feel dragged. On the contrary, I was thoroughly engaged and was constantly drawing parallels with the kind of mistakes that we are making with artificial intelligence in our day-to-day functioning. I was forced to wonder whether we were en route to a time when the threat shown in the film would become real.

Well-paced narrative:

‘Mission Impossible’ films of late have been well-known for their frantic pacing, but that is not the case here. ‘Dead Reckoning- Part 1’ adjusts its pacing according to the situation and the portion of the narrative that the characters are in. This plays a key role in ensuring the success of many scenes where tension is building, or drama is unfolding between characters. There are a large number of emotional exchanges between the characters in the film that not only contribute to building up Ethan Hunt’s character for the final instalment but also humanises him to a greater extent than anything I have seen in the franchise since part 3.

Major characters are killed, and Ethan is unable to do anything about it. He is also put in a nerve-wracking situation in the climax where someone he has promised to save stands poised to die before his eyes. All these emotional developments and relationship building occur in the film through exchanges and plot progression that are paced to perfection and ensure that the audiences don’t miss a thing.

It must also be added that the action of the film is rendered much more enjoyable because of how it is paced. There are even minor action sequences where not much happens, but the tension is built to such an extent and with such impact that it feels as if we have just sat through an exhilarating action sequence that culminated in a satisfying release.

Spectacular action sequences:

Action has always been the forte of ‘Mission Impossible’ films, and it is so in this film as well. Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise give us some of the most spectacular and thrilling action sequences one can experience on the big screen. There are high-altitude jumps, unbelievable crashes, thrilling chase sequences, physical hand-to-hand combats, and an intense gunfight in a desert with a sandstorm wreaking havoc in the background. If that weren’t enough, the purposefully prolonged opening sequence would put you in the right perspective for what to expect from the rest of the film.

The fact that Cruise performs all his actions allows the cinematographer to position the camera in places that give us a unique view of the star and the predicament he is in. As always, the action of the film is characterized by breathless urgency, life-threatening and world-ending consequences, and above all, a worthy and solid buildup to each of the action sequences that not only justifies the action set piece but also explains every aspect of it, making it essential to the plot and worthy of attention and intrigue.

Great cinematography, editing and sound design:

This is easily one of the most gorgeous ‘Mission Impossible’ films. The colour palette and lighting are particularly immaculate. As the film moves from one location to another, the visual aesthetics change and complement the world that the characters find themselves in. This not only makes the visual presentation of the film feel fresh but also gives the audience enough reasons to ogle at the screen even if nothing particularly thrilling is unfolding. I was also in awe of the camera placements and the creative angles that the cinematographer uses to tell his story. In the climax of the film, the Orient Express is shown derailing and toppling down a hill. How this entire sequence plays out stands as a testimony to the astute sense of visual flair and impact of the cinematographer. The entire film is peppered with numerous such visual and stylistic choices that make the cinematography of the film one of its highlights.

It would be blasphemous not to credit the editing and sound design of the film, which play a major role in elevating not only the action sequences but also the narrative of the film. The transitions between silence and bravura action set pieces or thrilling runs through crowded locations or claustrophobic lanes are not only captured with organic vitality but are also presented in such a way that the audience is forced to take notice and appreciate.

Honest, heartfelt performances:

Tom Cruise is a great actor, and he never gets the recognition he deserves for his acting prowess. Mostly, it is the over-the-top action set pieces that he pulls off that grab the audience’s attention. We have a lot of it here as well, but what grabbed my attention the most was how proficient he was in the numerous dramatic exchanges with different characters and how he was able to portray the vulnerabilities of a man like Ethan Hunt realistically.

Hayley Atwell as Grace was my next favourite in the film. I can’t believe that I am writing this as Rebecca Ferguson has been my favourite ‘Mission Impossible’ girl for years, but she doesn’t have a lot to do here. Atwell, on the other hand, has some heavy lifting to do in terms of the changing facets of her character. She shares an interesting dynamic with Cruise that grows on you as the film progresses. The comedy between the two worked wonderfully well. It was not only funny but also felt strangely apt given the kind of predicament the two are shown to be in.

Esai Morales as the primary henchman of the antagonist is sufficiently creepy and is successful in inducing fear. His many exchanges with Cruise, Atwell, and Ferguson fill you with a notion that he will bring mortal harm to the characters that you like. This not only enhances the tension and thrill but also renders the film somewhat realistic and scary.

Realism goes for a toss:

The ‘Mission Impossible’ films have always been borderline silly, but they have never pretended to be anything different. We walk into these films with certain expectations and know how they will unfold. We want to enjoy and see how far the makers can stretch the fabric of believability and logic and still not become caricatures or parodies of themselves. The same can be said about this film as well. There were so many things that I noticed throughout the film that bordered on being comical in terms of the predicament that the characters were in, but I still was able to tag along with the film, its story, and its characters. A huge amount of suspension of disbelief is required, but it will not hurt your senses to put in the effort. The climactic heist is particularly insane and would need a lot of effort from the audience to fathom without questioning its silliness. Thankfully, it is pulled off with such flair, style, visual authenticity, and heroism by the people involved that you would find the willingness to accept it for what it is.

Final words:

In ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning- Part 1’, Ethan Hunt faces his most formidable opponent yet: artificial intelligence. The film wonderfully explores Ethan’s vulnerabilities and the limitations of his abilities, as he grapples with emotional and moral dilemmas. The narrative is paced to perfection, with engaging dialogues and plot progression that keeps audiences hooked. The film delivers spectacular action sequences, breathtaking cinematography, and impressive editing and sound design. Performances, particularly by Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, are honest and dramatic. While realism takes a backseat, the film never insults the audience’s intelligence, delivering an enjoyable and thrilling experience. This one should be watched on the biggest screen with the crispest sound.

Rating: 3.5/5 (3.5 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position

