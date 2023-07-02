Release Date: 18/11/2022

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Udayanidhi Stalin, Nidhhi Agerwal, Arav, Kalaiyarasan

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

“Kalaga Thalaivan” chronicles the journey of two whistleblowers, Thiru (Udayanidhi Stalin) and Gandhi (Kalaiyarasan), as they try to expose design flaws and environmental issues in a revolutionary new truck manufactured by a large business house. The business house retaliates fiercely, doing everything in their power to silence the whistleblowers and prevent any further leaks from their company. They hire a ruthless private contractor, specializing in corporate espionage and eliminating individuals and whistleblowers who pose a threat to big business houses, to take care of the troublemakers discreetly. Leading the team is Arjun (Arav), a relentless individual who stops at nothing to track down Thiru and Gandhi, as their actions continue to undermine the corporate entity and make their lives increasingly difficult. The remainder of the film revolves around the clash between an exceptionally intelligent and determined whistleblower and an equally devoted and perilous private contractor.

Engrossing narrative with genuine character motivations:

“Kalaga Thalaivan” boasts an engrossing narrative that captivates viewers from start to finish. The story tackles seemingly complex material but simplifies it in a way that makes it understandable for a wider audience. Once the basic premise is established, the story focuses on the intricately presented cat-and-mouse game between the protagonist and antagonist. The film transitions seamlessly from one exhilarating chase sequence to another, as the protagonists strive to extract the final pieces of information from the company before exposing it to the international media.

As Arjun and his team relentlessly pursue Thiru and Gandhi, the narrative intelligently raises questions about the underlying motives driving the protagonists’ actions. Are they genuinely motivated by the desire to expose the wrongdoings, or is there a financial incentive involved? Who are Thiru and Gandhi, and why are they so determined to expose this specific entity? Why are they willing to jeopardize the lives of many individuals for their cause, and is their motive significant enough to warrant such risks to the safety and security of so many individuals? These are just a few of the questions the film poses throughout its runtime, ultimately providing satisfactory answers by the end. It is a thriller that ties up all loose ends and offers ample motivation and reasons for both the protagonists and antagonists to justify their actions portrayed in the film.

Numerous twists and turns that work like a charm:

“Kalaga Thalaivan” is filled with numerous organic twists and turns that seamlessly arise from the narrative, never feeling forced or inserted solely for shock value or to maintain interest. Each twist is meticulously crafted and delivered with the appropriate level of drama and thrill, making it not only exciting to watch but also a natural outcome of the unfolding chain of events in the story. These twists interconnect, creating a cohesive direction for the plot and a clear path of progression for the characters, from the story’s beginning to its end.

Magizh Thirumeni’s proficient direction:

One of the film’s greatest strengths lies in Magizh Thirumeni’s astute direction, which encompasses every aspect and captures what resonates with audiences in thrillers of this nature. Thirumeni comprehends the content’s essence and the characters’ limitations, skillfully employing them to generate drama and thrills. His guidance elicits realistic, effective, and impactful performances from the ensemble cast, knowing their acting range and pushing them just enough. This consistency in performances greatly benefits the film. Additionally, Thirumeni skillfully incorporates calculated twists and turns throughout the narrative, leveraging the story elements and technical aspects to his advantage.

Arav is fantastic as the antagonist Arjun:

As the saying goes, the strength of a film’s protagonist is often measured by the capabilities of the antagonist. In a story of this nature, it was crucial for the antagonist to be imposing and a worthy adversary for the already established and brilliant protagonist. Arav’s outstanding portrayal of Arjun strikes fear in the hearts of the audience. He embodies the character who is determined to harm anyone and everyone who stands in his way. Arav effectively conveys the emotions and expressions necessary to solidify his character as a psychotic killer who derives pleasure from inflicting pain and torture. Additionally, Arav convincingly portrays Arjun as not only physically imposing but also intellectually sharp, always leveraging his intelligence to his advantage. Without Arav’s stellar performance as the antagonist, this would have been a lesser film.

Udayanidhi Stalin is natural and brilliant as Thiru:

Udayanidhi Stalin delivers his best performance to date in “Kalaga Thalaivan.” Compared to my previous experience of his acting in the film “Psycho,” where I found his portrayal underwhelming, Stalin consistently shines in every aspect of his performance in this film. He displays brilliance, particularly in scenes where he conveys emotions through his mannerisms and eyes while maintaining a serious demeanour. One notable example is a sequence where he must protect his assets at a railway station amidst an attack by Arjun and his men. Stalin also excels in his scenes with Nidhhi Agerwal, evoking empathy as his character deeply loves the girl but is unable to reciprocate her advances. While the romantic portion of the film may be its weakest aspect, it is not a fault of Stalin or Nidhhi Agerwal. Additionally, Stalin performs well in dramatic and thrilling sequences, where he effectively portrays a range of wide range of expressions within a short span of time.

Superb editing:

A significant portion of the film’s thrill and drama can be attributed to its skillful and imaginative editing. The film seamlessly transitions between the present and various timelines in the past, taking into account the flow of specific sequences. This ensures that surprises and twists are strategically unveiled, maximizing their impact through the creative editing techniques employed. The incorporation of the romantic track into the narrative is also handled efficiently, even though it temporarily slowed down the story’s progression. The placement and editing of these romantic moments within the larger storyline are executed flawlessly. The film demonstrates a wonderful structure and adeptly adjusts its pacing to suit the specific sequence at hand. This organic approach to editing feels precisely on point and greatly enhances the overall viewing experience.

Terrible romantic track that screeches the narrative to a halt throughout the film:

I feel awful writing this about the romantic track of the film, as both Udayanidhi Stalin and Nidhhi Agerwal deliver exceptional performances that feel genuine enough to make us care about the two characters and their predicament. However, in a story of this nature and urgency, the romantic subplot feels nothing more than a hindrance to the otherwise smoothly flowing-narrative. A similar issue arose in another outstanding Tamil thriller, “Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru,” where the first 15-20 minutes of the film were dedicated to establishing a romance between the lead couple, portrayed by Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh. At least in that case, Rakul Preet Singh’s character was violently assaulted and falls into a coma, serving as a catalyst for Karthi’s protagonist to embark on a relentless and breathless pursuit of the antagonist. Unfortunately, this film lacks such a compelling development, rendering Nidhhi Agerwal’s well-acted character inconsequential to the story, and the prolonged romantic sequences become nothing more than a distraction. Having said all that, I must still acknowledge that Nidhhi Agerwal was almost unrecognizable in certain parts of the film, where she willingly embraced the character and shed her well-known glamour and oomph. Her performance was spot-on too.

Final Words:

“Kalaga Thalaivan” is a racy and gripping thriller that not only leaves a strong impact but also keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The performances are commendable, and the elaborate chase sequences provide a thrilling experience. The underlying story consistently develops, leading to a highly satisfying culmination that answers all the narrative’s questions. Stalin, Arav, and Nidhhi excel in their respective roles, captivating the audience with their renditions. If you appreciate intricate, realistic, and grounded thrillers, “Kalaga Thalaivan” should be at the top of your watch list.

Rating: 4/5 (4 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position

