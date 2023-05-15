'The Kerala Story' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at domestic box office

Mumbai: “The Kerala Story” has raised Rs 112.99 crore in nine days since its release at the India box office, the makers said Sunday.
In a press note, production house Sunshine Pictures said the film earned Rs 19.5 crore on Saturday, bringing up the total of its domestic earnings to Rs 112.99 crore.
“The Kerala Story”, a film on conversion that has polarised the political discourse in the country leading to bans in some states and a tax-free status in others, hit the screens on May 5.
Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie was released in 37 countries on May 12.
Produced by Vipul Shah, “The Kerala Story” depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).
The film is banned in West Bengal and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have stopped its screening citing law and order situation, whereas BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have given it a tax-free status.
The Supreme Court on Friday sought replies of the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of “The Kerala Story” that the movie is not being shown in theatres in these two states.
