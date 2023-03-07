Yashpal Sharma known for essaying pivotal characters in memorable films like Lagaan (Lakha), Gangajaal (Sunder Yadav), Apaharan (Gaya Singh), and Ab Tak Chhappan (Imtiyaz) is coming to the big screen with his new offering, Chhipkali that promises to be a twisted and cerebral affair.

Chhipkali revolves around an interrogative conversation between a detective and a suspect in a murder case. A writer, who is accused of his son’s and wife’s murder is found not guilty by the high court. Years later, he is interrogated by a sharp-minded detective who firmly believes in the practical world. The writer, on the other hand, lives in his fantasies that constitute a whole new world of his. The film explores what happens when these two worlds collide in the same time dimension. Do we actually have any idea of what is happening around us and how are we influenced by thoughts?

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The film challenges the viewer’s conscious mindset and outlook toward the perceptible world, society, its norms, and the entire judiciary. It questions our limited understanding of the world and our misconceptions about life that are derived only from what we directly witness. The film attempts to highlight our incapability to look beyond stereotyped realism. The film attempts to be a message to everyone who ignorantly thinks that they are free to do what they want to do. The truth is, we are always being watched.

Chhipkali also stars Yogesh Bhardwaj and Tannistha Biswas in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Koushik Kar who previously acted in popular Bengali films like Lorai, Byomkesh Pawrbo, and Mahishasur Marddini. This will be Kaushik’s first foray into Bollywood as a director and the film is hitting all the right notes with its innovative, uncanny, and interesting premise and the presence of a seasoned actor like Yashpal Sharma at the helm of affairs.

Yogesh Bhardwaj who was Yashpal Sharma’s co-actor in College Kand, a highly rated Haryanvi web series that premiered on the Stage OTT app, will be seen in a different avatar here. This will be Tannistha Biswas’s first foray into Bollywood after being a part of such prestigious and critically acclaimed Bengali films as Hiralal, Kalkokkho, and A River in Heaven.

Chhipkali is produced by Studiographe Entertainment and Suan Silver Screen Productions and is inspired by Binod Ghosal’s “Chhayajapon” and Koushik Kar’s very own “Tiktikir Daak”. The film will hit theaters all across the country on 7th April 2023. While the film’s teaser is available on YouTube, its trailer is expected to be released soon.

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Is ‘Selfiee’ really as bad as its box office business suggests?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









