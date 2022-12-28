As the year comes to a close and we start to look ahead to 2023, it’s the perfect time to catch up on all the must-see films we may have missed in the past year. Whether you’re a fan of Hollywood blockbusters or Indian cinema hits, this list has something for everyone. So pop some popcorn, grab your favourite movie snack, and get ready to binge-watch your way into the new year with these 22 films you simply can’t miss before 2023 arrives.

Happy viewing!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Barbarian (1h,42min)

‘Barbarian’ is a thrilling horror movie that is not to be missed! From the gripping plot twists and top-notch performances to the willingness to delve into important social issues, it’s no surprise that this film is being hailed as the best horror movie of the year. And who doesn’t love a good scare? Especially when it’s brought to us by the talented Zach Cregger. But be warned, this isn’t your average horror movie. Each audacious twist is sure to shock and surprise, making for a truly thrilling viewing experience. If you’re looking for a movie that will constantly wrongfoot you and keep you guessing until the very end, “Barbarian” is definitely a must-watch

All Quiet on the Western Front (2hrs, 23min)

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is a powerful and poignant film that should not be missed. Based on the classic novel of the same name, the film follows a group of young German soldiers as they experience the horrors of World War I first-hand. The performances are raw and authentic, with each actor delivering a convincing portrayal of the physical and emotional toll of war. The cinematography is beautifully done, capturing both the beauty and brutality of the battlefield in stunning detail. But it’s the film’s poignant message about the futility and devastation of war that truly sets it apart. This is a film that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled, making it a must-see for anyone who appreciates great cinema.

Do Revenge (1hr, 58min)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s viciously delectable movie ‘Do Revenge’, as Variety puts it, is a perfectly-casted dark comedy. Riding on the mastered acting chops of Maya Hawkes and Camila Mendes, the movie deserves a watch for how it references and pays tribute to the classic and fun-filled vengeful teen drama genre. Anything more about the movie would be spoiling the fun of this movie version of delectable candy.

The Batman (2hrs, 56min)

Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman in Matt Reeves’ latest film is a refreshing and much-needed addition to the beloved superhero franchise. Pattinson brings a unique edge and intensity to the role, creating a compelling and complex character. His onscreen chemistry with Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, is electric and adds an extra layer of depth to their dynamic. The film’s neo-noir style and beautifully shot action sequences only add to the overall enjoyment of the film. Overall, Reeves’ take on the classic character is a must-see for both die-hard Batman fans and newcomers to the franchise.

The Lost City (1hr, 52min)

‘The Lost City’ is a charming and entertaining romantic comedy that is sure to delight audiences. Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock deliver strong performances as the lead characters, bringing plenty of chemistry and humour to their roles. The plot, which follows a novelist on a treasure hunt with a mysterious businessman, is engaging and full of surprises, including delightful cameos from Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. Overall, The Lost City is a fun and nostalgically enjoyable film that is sure to put a smile on your face. If you’re a fan of classic romantic comedies, this one is definitely worth checking out.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Turning Red (1hr, 40min)

If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming and hilarious coming-of-age film, look no further than Turning Red! This movie follows the story of a teenager who, upon reaching puberty, discovers that he has the ability to turn into a werewolf. As he navigates the challenges and joys of adolescence, he must also learn to control his new powers and keep his secret from the rest of the world. With a talented cast and a relatable and entertaining story, ‘Turning Red’ is a must-watch for anyone looking for a good time. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and get ready to laugh and cry along with the lovable characters of this film.

RRR ( Rise, Roar, Revolt) (3hrs, 2min)

‘RRR’ is the Tollywood movie that everyone is talking about and for good reason! This epic blockbuster is a feast for the senses, packed with epic battles, stunning musical numbers, and pure entertainment. Director S.S. Rajamouli, who also brought us the grandiose Baahubali franchise, has outdone himself with RRR. Clocking in at a hefty three hours, this anticolonial film is worth every minute of its runtime. If you’re a fan of over-the-top action and grandiose spectacle, RRR is a must-see. Finally, the international recognition that Rajamouli deserves is within reach thanks to this blockbuster hit.

Black panther: Wakanda Forever(2hrs, 41min)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is a poignant and powerful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away before the film’s release. The film manages to carry his legacy with revered affection. The film itself is a visually stunning and action-packed adventure that delves into the themes of legacy, leadership, and family. The cast, which also includes Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong’o, is top-notch and delivers dynamic and nuanced performances. Overall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a fitting and heartfelt send-off to a beloved actor and a must-see for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Top Gun: Maverick (2hrs, 11min)

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a thrilling film that is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Tom Cruise delivers a standout performance as Maverick, bringing his signature charisma and daredevil spirit to the role. The aerial combat sequences, which showcase Cruise’s talent and death-defying drive, are nothing short of magnificent. Additionally, the film’s basic but exciting plot and evocative themes of nostalgia make it a truly enjoyable viewing experience. And let’s not forget the added bonus of a Lady Gaga song playing in the film. Overall, Top Gun: Maverick is a must-see for anyone looking for a crowd-pleasing and exhilarating movie experience.

The Outfit (1hr, 46min)

‘The Outfit’, written by Academy Award-winning writer Graham Moore (The Imitation Game), is a gripping and masterful thriller that is sure to divide audiences. In the film, expert tailor Mark Rylance (an Academy Award winner) must outsmart a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night. With its intense plot and standout performances, The Outfit is a movie that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2hrs, 34min)

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is a powerful and emotional film that tells the story of a strong and determined woman who rises from humble beginnings to become a formidable force in the male-dominated world of Mumbai’s underworld. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role, is a tour de force for the actress, who delivers a nuanced and captivating performance. The supporting cast is equally strong, with each actor bringing their own unique talents to their roles. There’s no missing this masterpiece.

Elvis (2hrs, 39min)

‘Elvis’ is a feast for the senses, delivering the over-the-top extravagance that fans have come to expect from director Baz Luhrmann. Austin Butler is a standout in the titular role, bringing a dreamy and captivating performance as Elvis Presley. While Luhrmann’s maximalist style may not be for everyone, the film’s relentless spectacle and fast-paced storytelling make it an enjoyable ride through the decades of Elvis’s life and America’s mid-century cultural upheaval.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2hrs, 20mins)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, director Lan Samantha Chang has crafted a thought-provoking and beautifully shot film that explores the interconnectedness of life and the fleeting nature of time. Through its stunning imagery and compelling performances, the film offers a poignant and deeply moving reflection on the human experience. While some may find the film’s meditative pace to be a bit slow, those who stick with it will be rewarded with a truly profound and emotionally resonant viewing experience. Overall, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a must-see for fans of introspective and artfully made cinema.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (1hr, 30min)

The fifth instalment of the Despicable Me franchise is the East European reform baddie Gru’s original story which is based in 1976. The story is surprisingly unpredictable and keeps you invested with stunningly beautiful visuals.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water is a triumphant return to Pandora and a must-see for fans of the franchise. The film picks up years after the events of the first Avatar, with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) now fully immersed in their roles as leaders of the Na’vi people. The plot, which centres on the conflict between the Na’vi and humans over access to the planet’s vital resources, is timely and relevant, delving into themes of environmentalism and colonialism. The action sequences are breathtaking and the special effects are top-notch, creating a fully immersive and visually stunning viewing experience. To sum it up, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, was worth the 13 years of wait.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sita Ramam (2hrs, 43min)

A visual tale of love and loss, this movie is a must-watch for hopeless romantics. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, the story narrates a simple yet complicated love story of Sita, Ram, and a little girl who changed the lives of these two star-crossed lovers.

KGF: Chapter 2 (2hrs,48min)

The sequel of this franchise definitely did justice to its audience as it became one of the most enjoyed movies of the year. Rocky Bhai has become the ruler of KGF after killing Garuda. But as he decides to own the world, he finds big foes in the form of Adheera and Ramika Sen. Does he still get his ‘duniya’?

777 Charlie (2hrs, 44min)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This emotional roller coaster will definitely make you cry. It is an absolute blend of emotion and drama where we get to see how a dog named Charlie gives a lonely and reclusive man a new lease on life.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2hrs, 7mins)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover, the Netflix adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s classic novel, is a thought-provoking and feminist film that is not to be missed. Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell deliver powerful and nuanced performances as Constance Reid and Oliver Mellors, respectively, bring depth and complexity to their characters. The film follows Constance, a young woman trapped in a loveless marriage to a wealthy but disabled husband, as she embarks on a forbidden affair with the family’s gamekeeper, Oliver. As Constance grapples with the societal expectations placed upon her and the constraints of her own desires, she ultimately learns to assert her autonomy and claim agency over her own body and life.

Major (2hrs, 26min)

This movie was a soaring tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It shows the sacrifices a lonely wife has to make whenever her husband is off fighting bad guys, sacrifices parents have to make while praying their son is not the one called to war. This film is for those whose sacrifices are seldom acknowledged while they’re most often the ones left mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Uunchai (2hrs, 53min)

This is a heartwarming tale of friendship, starring Big B, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Three best friends in their 70s decide to embark on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen whose heart belonged to the Himalayas.

Ambulance (2hrs, 16min)

With Michael Bay’s aesthetic in Ambulance, you’ll wish you could love something as much as his obsession with nauseating drone shots with an outcome of an incredibly fantastic time with the movie. To help his wife through emergency surgery, actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays a veterinarian. He turns to his crime lord’s adopted brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, for help after being ignored by the VA. An EMT (Eiza González) and a wounded police officer are stolen from an ambulance after a botched bank robbery. This epic LA chase and a crazy Gyllenhaal performance demonstrate that you have to give credit where credit is due to a filmmaker as bold as Bay.

Also Read | ‘Har Har Mahadev’: A glorious tribute to ones who sacrificed everything for “Swarajya”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









