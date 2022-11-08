With the advent of OTT platforms, we are never short of movies to watch. Streaming platforms allow us to create our own list of favourite movies from our favourite genres. The list of award-winning movies can be long and sometimes we may be spoilt for choice. When it comes to Oscar winning movies, taking a pick can be a herculean task, for there are films that have won the hearts of people and left indelible marks on audiences the world over. Making a list of must watch Oscar winners can be a tough ask.

Here is a list of 7 Oscar winning movies that captivated audiences everywhere and you should add these to your watchlist:

1. Forrest Gump (1994)

This Robert Zemeckis’s Oscar-winning movie is a cult classic that won hearts the world over upon its release and remains one of the finest pieces of cinema to be created. The story revolves around a young man named Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) who has a low IQ. Facing insurmountable odds, Forrest faces every challenge and overcomes life-altering events – from fighting in the Vietnam War to changing presidents – with childlike curiosity and zest.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As he narrates his life to a stranger sitting on a bench, about his achievements, the friends and foes he made, his childhood in Alabama, and his strong resilient mother (Sally Field), all he wants is to reunite with his childhood sweetheart Jenny (Robin Wright) who he has loved since the first time he saw her in his school bus. Forrest Gump (1994) is a movie for the ages.

2. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

In the 2001 Oscar winning movie, A BEAUTIFUL MIND, Russell Crowe plays the role of John Nash, a genius mathematician who won the Nobel Prize in 1994. The story takes place in the 1950s at Princeton University where John begins his journey as a graduate student. Sharp yet asocial, Nash outsmarts his classmates and contemporaries with his intelligence and his innovative works on game theory.

Later, while teaching at MIT he meets his future wife Alicia (Jennifer Connelly). His genius takes him to the Pentagon where he meets William Parcher who enlists him to work on deciphering Russian codes. However, Nash and Alicia’s world comes crumbling down when Nash’s work with Parcher turns out to be a figment of his imagination. Nash suffers from delusions and hallucinations and is diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

The movie moves meticulously through the decades leading up to his Nobel Prize as Nash and Alicia traverse tumultuous times dealing with the debilitating disease. Directed by Ron Howard, A BEAUTIFUL MIND is the story of a genius, of challenges and most importantly of love.

3. CODA (2021)

If ever there was a feel-good movie it is CODA. The movie which is an acronym – Child of Deaf Adults follows the journey of seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emelia Jones) and her life as the only hearing member of her deaf family. Ruby’s day begins at the strike of dawn as she works on her family’s fishing business helping out her dad (Troy Kotsur) and brother (Daniel Durant) before school in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Her life is all about being an interpreter for her parents (Marleen Martin and Troy Kotsur) all the while juggling school, her family, the family business and not to mention, her roller coaster teenage years. Her routine life takes a drastic turn when Ruby joins the choir at her school. Ruby discovers her dormant gift of singing as she parallelly finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo).

Pushed to pursue her dreams as a singer by her choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) at the Berklee School of Music, Ruby finds herself oscillating between her duties towards her family and following her dreams.

4. Nomadland (2020)

The tumultuous descendance of American life into crippling poverty after the 2008 financial crash is chronicled with cinematic finesse in this Oscar winning by Chloe Zhao. It is 2011 in the Nevada city of Empire, where Fern, a middle-aged woman has lost her home along with her husband as the local U.S Gypsum plant has shut down operations.

With no hope left for the future, Fern packs her life in a van and adopts a modern-day nomadic lifestyle. Hit hard by the unprecedented turn of events, Zhao’s Fern (Frances McDormand) doesn’t try hard to get her life together nor does she go into a shell. Fern moves from one state to another embracing the uncertainty of life with grace.

On the road, she meets other people who have been robbed of everything they called home – families on the streets, hand-to-mouth existence – and experiences the ravages of the financial recession. Nomadland gives a hard definition of what home looks like now and what it would possibly look like in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read: 10 Best Netflix series to watch in November 2022

5. Green Book (2018)

It’s 1962 in racially segregated America and Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) is a famously gifted African-American classical pianist who is about to go on a concert tour to the deep south. In desperate need of a driver and protection, Shirley hires Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighbourhood in New York City.

Carrying merely a guide “The Negro Motorist Green Book”, the two men embark on a journey that will change the course of both their lives. The two men are poles apart in personalities and their ideas collide initially, but as they spend more time travelling through the deep south witnessing abhorring racism, they begin vouching for each other.

2019’s Oscar winning movie GREEN BOOK follows the unlikely friendship that builds between two men whose lives otherwise would almost never cross.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

L to R: Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in GREEN BOOK

6. Rain Man (1988)

Charlie Babbit (Tom Cruise) is a self-centred automobile dealer in Los Angeles. Raymond (Dustin Hoffman) is an autistic man in Cincinnati. Their common link – their father. Charlie left home as a teenager and has been estranged from his father ever since. Charlie is unaware of Raymond’s existence.

Now that their father has died, Charlie comes to know that his father has left a whopping $3 million to the mental institution where his brother Raymond lives. Hellbent at extracting the $3 million inheritance from Raymond who doesn’t understand a thing about money, Charlie makes the trip to Cincinnati, checks his brother out from the mental institution and both men embark on a cross country trip across America.

As the brothers make the long road to Los Angeles, they begin to understand each other, each other’s lives as well as their pasts, eventually making a trip a life changing experience for Charlie and Raymond.

7. Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is a star trainee at the F.B.I academy. As a killer who goes by “Buffalo Bill” wreaks havoc by kidnapping and killing young women, F.B.I special agent Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) believes that talking to another dreaded psychopath can give insights into the mind of Buffalo Bill and thereby help them stop him. He puts Clarice on the job to interview and get information from another dangerous and demented killer Hannibal Lecter (Sir Anthony Hopkins) who used to be a psychiatrist himself at one point in his life.

But to get any information out of Lector, Starling must not only win his confidence first but also divulge details about her own life. As conversations between Starling and Lector unfold Starling is confronted with not only her own hidden demons but also the inexplicably deranged mind of Hannibal Lector. Directed by Jonathan Demme, SILENCE OF THE LAMBS remains one of the finest pieces of crime dramas of the 21st century.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

These 7 Oscar winning movies captivated audiences and explored issues ranging from racial segregation to mental disorder; deranged paranoia to self-discovery; love to family with artistic panache and gravitas. These are movies you definitely wouldn’t want to miss

Trending Stories









