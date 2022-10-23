'Aye Zindagi: Life Finds A Way' gets rave reviews upon release

A young software developer with liver cirrhosis, has six months to live unless a liver transplant is performed. As he waits for a liver donation, he forms a relationship with the hospital’s grief counsellor as they navigate numerous obstacles.

This forms the background for noted film producer hailing from Assam Shiladitya Bora’s newly setup production company Platoon One Films and filmmaker Anirban Bose’s mainstream directorial debut.

‘Aye Zindagi’, a Hindi feature film that has been released across India and North America recently, tells the story of 26-year-old Vinay Chawla, a software engineer who is diagnosed with liver cirrhosis which causes the need for an organ transplant. A frustrated Vinay during the course of his treatment forms an unlikely friendship with Revathi, a hospital counsellor. Their budding camaraderie gives him newfound hope and faith in life and inspires him to believe in the strength of humanity.

The film, starring Revathy and Satyajeet Dubey, has garnered much love and support from audiences across age groups and helped start the much-needed attention to an issue like organ donation and transplants. Real life stories that take the shape of feature films have the potential to make a significantly visible difference across geographical boundaries with an impression that lasts among audiences, also raising awareness on critical issues, and in this case, a sensitive medical subject relatable to masses.

‘Aye Zindagi’ opened in theatres in India and North America on October 14, 2022 to an overwhelming reception and is continuing to make waves all over.

Since its theatrical release in India and the US, Aye Zindagi has received several positive reviews.

Dhaval Roy of Times of India described the film as a “Your emotions will be pulled by the heartbreaking narrative. A must-see.” Aye Zindagi received a 4-star rating from the country’s largest publication.

Komal Nahta, a renowned film critic opined, “This “Aye Zindagi” movie is a small film, however, it significantly affects the audience.” In his assessment, Komal also gives high marks to the film’s technical department.

The movie, according to Devesh Sharma of Filmfare, “Carries a powerful, positive message that genuinely is the need of the hour,” in his review.

The team is commended by Sonil Dedhia of the News18 network in his opinion. “A victory for the actors, crew, and us, the viewers… The emotional experience of Aye Zindagi is both frightening and touching”.

According to the Navbharat Times, Aye Zindagi is, “A film with delicate writing and direction that is full of feeling… Each performer delivers a wonderful performance.”

