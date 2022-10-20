Release Date: 30/09/2022

Once upon a time there lived a king who had everything that his heart desired except for one; peace of mind. He consulted with many learned men and one of them advised him to go out alone in pursuit of this elusive gift. He didn’t know what to look for but when he reached a certain village and witnessed the physical manifestation of the demigod Panjurli in that village, he knew that he had found what he was looking for. He begged the villagers to allow him to take back Panjurli with him but the villagers refused him.

It was at this moment that the guardian and protector of the village, Panjurli spoke through one of the villagers and told the king that he could very well have what he wanted but in return, he would have to pledge all the land till where the demigod’s voice could be heard to the villagers. He and his posterity would never be able to take back this land. If they dared to try such a thing, they would face the wrath of the Gods. The king agreed and returned happily to his abode with Panjurli. Now he was blessed with eternal peace and the villagers had all the land that they could ask for. Time passed and the socio-economics of the country changed. Soon one of the decedents of the king grew restless and greedy to get their lands back from the villagers. As he tried to wrest the lands from the villagers, the Gods responded in a manner that no one could ever predict in their worst nightmares.

The plot of Kantara is simplistic and straightforward but what makes it special is its execution, performances, and sensational climax. Every major character in this film changes through the film and ends up radically different from where he/she started. While this isn’t something that you see every day in a film, it is something that modern cinema should aspire for as it makes the proceedings much more interesting and fun. It also makes the film feel fresh throughout and infuses the narrative with an element of surprise throughout and ensures a great payoff in the end.

The dialogues between the characters in Kantara were one of its strengths. I watched the Hindi dubbed version of the film and I am confident that this is one of the best Hindi dubbed films of recent times. The dialogues not only capture the essence of the discussions but are also able to put forward subtle comedy and match up with the mannerisms of the character.

For a film like Kantara to be as funny as it turned out to be was a surprise for me. The comedy is a result of the mischievous and unpredictable nature of the leading men and the expression of it in their own words and actions. There are even scenes where nothing is said but one will get the underlying comedy purely based on the expressions that grace the faces of the men and women involved.

The film wonderfully uses the mythical elements associated with the deity and culture of the people and treats it like their way of life and the very basis of their existence. This makes some of the more over-the-top aspects of the film feel real, believable, and haunting. The way the film is envisioned and presented constantly gives you a feeling of something extraordinary co-existing with these very flawed humans. That is another aspect of storytelling that ensures that we are able to take seriously all the supernatural elements that find their way to the screen. Suspension of disbelief is never a problem here.

The performances by the ensemble cast are just out of this world. Rishab Shetty who also writes and directs this film is sensational as the protagonist Shiva. Not only does he have the right vibes for the bull-headed Shiva, but he is also able to skillfully render moments of softness, care, and even fear. His comic timing is fantastic and he shares a gullible camaraderie with some of the supporting actors, resulting in wonderfully rendering the comical moments in the film.

The only portion that I felt was a little undercooked was the development of Shiva’s romance with Leela played by Sapthami Gowda. While the performance of the two in the moments that they share together was wonderful, it was the development of this track and the suddenness of the love that develops between the two that let me down a little. In a film that is so well written, this portion could have easily been written better. I don’t have the right adjectives to complement his performance in the sequences involving the Kola. One needs to see these sequences to understand and appreciate what he has been able to achieve through these sequences.

Achyuth Kumar is one of the best actors they have in Karnataka and he has left an indelible mark on numerous films. He is one of the biggest strengths of Kantara. His transformation in this film sent shivers down my spine. I never expected this man to turn out the way he did and he did so in such a natural fashion that it became even more effective. His many interactions with Shiva and his cronies were only building the audience up for what we see him do to these men. If it was not for all these sequences before, his final transformation would not have had the kind of impact that it did. Thus, due credit must be given to the writer.

Kishore Kumar G is famous for playing poker-faced characters and he plays a similar character here too. However, it is the arch of the character that was surprising and I couldn’t see the transformation coming in the character. What I liked about the character was his conviction for the cause that he was pursuing and his resolve to anyhow achieve what he was sent to do. His resolve is often reflected on his face and it was the handiwork of Kishore Kumar G’s brilliant rendition. He also had the perfect vibe for a character of this nature.

As I mentioned before, the climax of Kantara is something that no one can prepare you for. It is easily one of the most shocking and unexpected climaxes that I have seen in a mainstream Indian film and it catapults a film that was moving at a leisurely pace to a whole new level. The sheer shock value in the actions of the protagonist and the antagonist makes the climax that much more thrilling. It must also be noted that the action choreography, cinematography, and editing of this sequence are sensational and contributes to making every aspect of the climax terrifying and nerve-wracking.

I had a great time with Kantara. I understand the immense praise that people are piling on this film and where it is coming from. While I was not disarmed by the film as many of the other viewers were, I could see the greatness in it and understand why people were loving it so much. For me, the pacing of the film could have been better. Some of the romantic sequences could have been cut short. In fact, it wouldn’t have been a bad idea to get rid of the romantic track altogether. One also needs to be on the same page with the religious beliefs and culture that the film showcases to be able to comprehend and enjoy the film completely. Having said all that, Kantara is still one of the best films of the year and needs to be watched and appreciated.

Rating: 4/5 (4 out of 5 Stars)

Please note that the views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not in any way or form reflect EastMojo’s position.

