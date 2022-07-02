Anubhav Sinha’s latest film Anek received instant attention when the movie’s trailer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, hit the internet. Some loved it, others were appalled; yet, when the movie came out, it failed to make much of an impact. However, the film is now streaming on Netflix, which will give it a second run at attracting viewers.

In a recent interview, director Sinha said he realised the film will not do well just after the release.

Sinha, in his interview with ETimes said he has received a polarising response for the film. “There are only 2 reactions that I have got – mind blowing, brilliant or ‘bhai upar se gayi’ (I didn’t get it). So I always said this before the release of the film that the more you see this film, the more you will get it.”

Sinha mentioned that when politically aware people watched the film, they said, “It’s too political for any casual watch. You have to be alert, you must be a political man if you like Anek.”

The ‘Mulk’ director said his motive was to draw parallels with Kashmir. The representation of the entire Northeast as just one state was probably too much for the viewers to take in and was the fatal flaw of the movie.

Sinha said the movie’s failure hurt him the most. “I’ve seen flops before and much worse but I was never in love with any of those films, this one I am proud of, I am possessive of, I love it so that throws you off,” he said.

