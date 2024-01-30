Mizoram: Student body lodges FIR Against Meitei student for allegedly collecting donations for arms

Aizawl: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a prominent student body on Tuesday filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Teresa Ningthoujam, a Ph.D. student at Mizoram University (MZU). The accusation revolves around her allegedly collecting funds for the purchase of arms amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The MZP lodged the FIR at Vaivakawn police station at around 11 am, where it was received by an officer.
Additionally, the Aizawl-based Mizo Student’s Union (MSU) submitted a written complaint to MZU’s registrar on Monday, underlining the gravity of the allegations.
The MSU’s statement claims that Meitei students, including Teresa Ningthoujam, collected donations from within the Meitei community at MZU. The funds were allegedly intended for the purchase of arms to be used in attacks against the Kuki-Zo people in the neighboring state of Manipur.
Expressing deep concern over these actions, the MSU emphasised its ongoing efforts to promote peaceful coexistence among various communities in Mizoram. The organisation condemned the alleged fundraising for violent activities and stated that such actions run contrary to their pursuit of harmonious living.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The MSU’s statement warned that the organization would not remain a silent observer and would take the matter very seriously. The student body called for a thorough investigation into the allegations, urging authorities to address the issue promptly. The incident highlights the importance of maintaining communal harmony, particularly in the sensitive context of ethnic tensions.
Also Read | Mizoram: DGP highlights urgent need to address threat of drug trafficking
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: CM Sarma unveils major plans to boost road connectivity
- Meghalaya to explore strategies to boost revenue collection
- Refrain from irrational acts: Manipur Univ students to Mizoram Univ
- Triplets delivered sans C-section at South Tripura district hospital
- Manipur: Abducted student rescued in Imphal West
- Mizoram: Student body lodges FIR against Meitei student for allegedly collecting donations for arms