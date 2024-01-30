Mizoram: Student body lodges FIR Against Meitei student for allegedly collecting donations for arms

Aizawl: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a prominent student body on Tuesday filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Teresa Ningthoujam, a Ph.D. student at Mizoram University (MZU). The accusation revolves around her allegedly collecting funds for the purchase of arms amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The MZP lodged the FIR at Vaivakawn police station at around 11 am, where it was received by an officer.

Additionally, the Aizawl-based Mizo Student’s Union (MSU) submitted a written complaint to MZU’s registrar on Monday, underlining the gravity of the allegations.

The MSU’s statement claims that Meitei students, including Teresa Ningthoujam, collected donations from within the Meitei community at MZU. The funds were allegedly intended for the purchase of arms to be used in attacks against the Kuki-Zo people in the neighboring state of Manipur.

Expressing deep concern over these actions, the MSU emphasised its ongoing efforts to promote peaceful coexistence among various communities in Mizoram. The organisation condemned the alleged fundraising for violent activities and stated that such actions run contrary to their pursuit of harmonious living.

The MSU’s statement warned that the organization would not remain a silent observer and would take the matter very seriously. The student body called for a thorough investigation into the allegations, urging authorities to address the issue promptly. The incident highlights the importance of maintaining communal harmony, particularly in the sensitive context of ethnic tensions.

