Mizoram: Residents vandalise power department office amid prolonged outage

Aizawl: In a display of collective frustration, residents of Kawnpui, Lungdai, Serkhan, Nisapui, and Lungmuat vented their anger on Sunday by vandalizing the power and electricity department office in Lungdai, Kolasib district.

The impetus behind this act of public fury was the prolonged absence of electric supply for two weeks, leaving the villages in darkness due to a damaged Sentlang power transformer.

Local reports highlighted the dire situation, with the affected villages unable to pump power for an extended period. The Sentlang power transformer, a critical component of the electricity supply infrastructure, had suffered damage, exacerbating the already strained power situation.

Responding to the escalating situation, a gathering of irate residents converged on the Sentlang power substation, expressing their dissatisfaction and resorting to vandalism as a form of protest.

The incident prompted swift action from Power Minister F. Rodingliana, who dispatched department officials to assess the damage and address the power outage.

Assurances were provided that immediate measures were being taken to repair the damaged transformer, with the expectation that power supply would be restored promptly.

