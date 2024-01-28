Mizoram: Guv assures to set things right through fiscal consolidation at R-Day speech

Aizawl: Mizoram joined the nationwide celebrations of the 75th Republic Day with Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati taking the stage in Aizawl, the state capital, to unfurl the National Flag and deliver an address. The Governor, in his speech, extended warm Republic Day greetings to the people of Mizoram and fellow citizens across the nation.

Acknowledging the historical significance of January 26, 1950, Governor Kambhampati urged everyone to reflect on the day when India became one of the world’s largest democratic republics, shaping its destiny with a Constitution that vowed justice, liberty, and equality for all citizens.

The Governor began his address by congratulating the people of Mizoram on the recent election of a new government, interpreting the mandate as a clear signal of their firm belief in the democratic change process. He assured the citizens that the new government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations, hopes, and dreams implicit in their mandate.

Expressing gratitude for the earnest and dutiful exercise of the franchise during the peaceful and exemplary election, Governor Kambhampati acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the bureaucracy and law enforcement agencies. He also lauded the support from NGOs, churches, and civil society, particularly highlighting the role played by the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF).

The Governor reiterated the significance of maintaining peace and tranquility for growth and development in Mizoram. He thanked efficient law enforcement agencies, supportive non-government organizations, religious institutions, media, and the general public for contributing to Mizoram’s status as one of the most peaceful states in India.

In his core address, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati outlined several broad areas of thrust that will be prioritized in the next five years. These encompass responsible and responsive administration, steady and sustainable development, support for industry, access to social security and equity, youth welfare and development, environmental protection, and long-term transformative projects. He also emphasized striving towards a market-driven economy.

Crucially, the Governor laid out the commitment of his government to stabilize and improve the financial condition of the state in the initial periods. On the core policy of his new government, he stated, “We will endeavor to set things right through fiscal consolidation, proper fiscal management, austerity measures, pruning non-development expenditure and resource management and mobilization.”

The Governor emphasised that this would require an initial period of financial consolidation and stabilization through prudent fiscal management and financial discipline. He assured that efforts would be made to sustain and increase the growth rate in different sectors. He pledged that various development projects and undertakings of the previous government would be continued depending on their technical viability and financial soundness.

Following the official Republic Day address, a felicitation program honored Mizoram Police personnel with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (Republic Day, 2023). The program also revealed that Sangthankima is among the winners of the prestigious Padma Shree Award 2024 for his dedicated social work, providing support to the destitute, orphans, and addicts.

