Mizoram: Death of resident at the hands of Myanmar nationals raises questions

Aizawl: The death of a Mizo national, KL Zoasha, at the hands of Myanmar nationals has triggered widespread concern. Zoasha, a resident of Siaha town, provided a ride to the Myanmar nationals in his auto-rickshaw to Lawngtlai town near the Myanmar border on Wednesday. When he failed to return home on Wednesday night and his phone was switched off, his family grew increasingly worried.
On Thursday morning, Zoasha’s vehicle was discovered on the outskirts of Siaha, and later in the day, his lifeless body was found near Lawngtlai town. The incident has sparked outrage among the netizens of Mizoram, who are questioning the welcoming stance towards refugees in the state.
Amidst the heightened emotions, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s prominent student organization, has alleged that the perpetrators responsible for Zoasha’s death are from Myanmar’s Rakhine state and have affiliations with the Arakan Army, an armed organization. Contrary to initial assumptions that the suspects were refugees, the MZP claims that they came to Mizoram for business purposes.
Adding to the narrative, the Network for Unity Association released a statement asserting that the alleged perpetrators belong to the Arakan Army and are not associated with the Lawngtlai refugee camp. Expressing regret that the incident is being misconstrued as the actions of refugees, the association clarified that the individuals involved have no ties to the refugee community.
The unfolding details of the tragic event have not only rattled the state but also ignited a complex discourse around the presence and activities of external groups within Mizoram.
