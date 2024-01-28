Know more about Sangthankima, Padma Shri awardee from Mizoram

Aizawl: In the heart of Mizoram, a 63-year-old social worker, Sangthankima, has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shree Award for his relentless commitment to transforming lives. Born on October 18, 1960, Sangthankima is the founder and driving force behind the Thutak Nunpuitute Team (TNT), the largest charitable organization in Mizoram.
Sangthankima’s journey began humbly with a rehabilitation center for alcoholics in Champhai. However, with the donation of a plot of land in Mizoram’s capital city Aizawl, TNT was established, evolving into an organization that offers a sanctuary for those in need of extra love and care.
The organization’s space in Zuangtui has become a haven for various individuals, including orphans, alcoholics, drug addicts, and the mentally and physically challenged. Families, often struggling with poverty, find solace in TNT’s care for their loved ones.
Inaugurated on June 17, 1994, TNT initially started as a rehabilitation center for drug abusers and alcoholics but quickly expanded into an orphanage in 1995, while also providing formal education for the children. Over the years, it expanded into a health center for the physically and mentally challenged.
TNT extends its care not only to the Mizo people but also to minorities as well as individuals from states and borders such as Assam, Tripura, and Burma. It has branches in three major districts of the state, extending its services to Kolasib, Lunglei, Champhai, and even reaching Tahan in Myanmar. The organization has registered 5630 patients across these centers, with 1350 individuals successfully reintegrated into society. The organization has become a reference point for anyone in the state who has nowhere else to turn.
The growth of TNT has been phenomenal. From its initial inauguration, it now boasts a school building, a computer training center, a tailoring training center, a candle-making industry, a school of music and fine arts, a weightlifting academy, and a games and sports training center. The Government of Mizoram has also established a pre-school (anganwadi) center and a health clinic within the organization. Additionally, there are a poultry yard, a dairy farm, and a piggery.
As per the official website information, Thutak Nunpuitute Team (TNT) has provided care to a total of 8600 mentally handicapped patients to date. Annually, 20-40 patients undergo successful recovery, reintegrating into normal life. Impressively, 200 individuals from this group have volunteered to contribute as workers within the organization.
Sangthankima’s efforts stretch beyond Mizoram, reaching the northeastern communities through rehabilitation centers in four districts of Assam.
