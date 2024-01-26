Padma Shri Dr. Kiran Seth's cycling yatra reaches Mizoram

Aizawl: Renowned mathematician and the 74-year-old founder of SPIC MACAY, Padma Shri Dr. Kiran Seth, extended his solo cycling Yatra to Mizoram, reaching Aizawl on January 23, 2024. Dr. Seth, who completed a remarkable solo cycling expedition from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari in February 2023, aims to spread awareness of the benefits of cycling for physical and mental health, environmental conservation, and Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of simple living and high thinking.

His cycling journey serves multiple purposes, including promoting the message of SPIC MACAY, enrolling new volunteers, and encouraging people to preserve Indian heritage. SPIC MACAY, a 46-year-old nationwide, non-political, voluntary movement among the youth, focuses on organizing diverse cultural programs such as classical music and dance, folk music and dance, yoga, cinema screenings, talks by eminent personalities, heritage walks, and craft workshops in schools and colleges.

Dr. Kiran Seth’s speaking engagements in Mizoram covered various locations including NIT Chaltlang, Helen Lowry College, Pachhunga University College, and Aijal Club on January 24 and 25, 2024.

The Aijal Club event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Aizawl, was attended by members from the Mizoram Environment NGO Coordination Committee, Real-life Club 7th Day Tlang, and representatives from the Art and Culture Department of Mizoram.

