Mizoram keen to revive border talks with Assam

Mizoram has expressed eagerness to resume border talks with Assam to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute between the two neighbouring states. The official announcement was made following a meeting of the newly reconstituted boundary committee, chaired by Home Minister K. Sapdanga.
During the meeting, the committee emphasised the need to establish peace and resolve the border dispute with Assam. Home Minister Sapdanga highlighted the commitment of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, to protecting the state’s boundaries and fostering peace among the people, especially those residing in border areas.
The meeting also acknowledged the efforts of the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government in seeking a solution to the border dispute. Representatives from various parties, NGOs, experts, and home department officials attended the meeting.
The border dispute between Mizoram and Assam stems from two colonial demarcations. Mizoram claims 509 square miles of land within the inner line reserved forest, notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) 1873, as part of its territory. On the other hand, Assam considers the map prepared by the Survey of India in 1933 as its constitutional boundary.
The disputed area includes a reserve forest and a settlement under the jurisdiction of Mizoram, as well as a portion on the Mizoram side. The lack of ground demarcation of boundaries between the two states has contributed to the ongoing conflict.
In July 2021, tensions escalated when police forces from both states engaged in a violent clash at the inter-state boundary, resulting in the deaths of six police personnel and a civilian from Assam. Over 60 people were injured in the incident.
Since then, both states have maintained peace along the border and agreed to resolve the dispute through dialogue. The newly reconstituted border committee will deliberate on the matter and submit its report to the Mizoram government for approval.
