Governor commends vibrant democracy in Mizoram elections on Voter's day

Aizawl: The National Voters’ Day 2023 was celebrated with enthusiasm across India, and Mizoram marked the occasion with a state-level program held at the Assembly Secretariat Conference Hall. The event was graced by the presence of Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, who served as the chief guest.

During the celebration, Governor Kambhampati commended the spirit of vibrant democracy displayed in the recently concluded General Election to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Notably, the election recorded an impressive voter turnout of 82.26%. In his address, the Governor spoke on the importance of active participation in the democratic process, highlighting the success of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in ensuring fair and peaceful elections.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Governor Kambhampati presented prizes to the winners of the National Voters’ Day Competition, recognizing outstanding achievements in essay and painting by students from High School and Higher Secondary Schools. Additionally, he honored the Best Booth Level Officers (BLOs) with BLO Awards for their exemplary performance.

Special acknowledgment was extended to the Election Commission of India for its role in establishing India as a thriving democracy, standing in stark contrast to neighboring countries experiencing political turmoil. The Governor applauded the ECI’s success in overcoming challenges, particularly in introducing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He also praised the Mizoram State Election Office, along with the support from civil society, churches, and NGOs, for their instrumental role in conducting peaceful and successful General Elections with increasing voter turnout.

The Governor urged state election officials to continue their efforts towards the goal of ‘no voter left out.’ He encouraged the officials to uphold the theme of the year, “Nothing like voting, I vote for sure,” and stressed the importance of sustained commitment to democratic values.

In a somber moment, the Governor paid tribute to officials who lost their lives while performing their duties during the election process. The names of Z.Lalmuanzuala of 4th IR Battalion, Lalfakawma of 2nd IR Battalion, C.Zonunsanga, Aadhar Operator at DC Office, Serchhip, and Rajpal Singh of 156 Bn CRPF were solemnly remembered.

Also Read | Former MNF armed wing raises alarm on alleged training of Bangladeshi militants in Mizoram

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









