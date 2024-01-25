Former MNF armed wing raises alarm on alleged training of Bangladeshi militants in Mizoram

Aizawl: The former armed wing of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Peace Accord MNF Returnees (PAMRA), has raised concerns over an alleged military training conducted by militants from Bangladesh within the borders of Mizoram. According to PAMRA, the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), also known as JSS (Santu Group), a group from the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, is reportedly engaged in military training activities in Mizoram’s Lunglei and Mamit Districts.

PAMRA General Secretary, C Lalthenlova, stated that the alleged training sites in Lunglei District include Salmore, Tara Banya, Chumochumi, Malchari (family quarters of JSS Shanti Bahini cadres), Bhalukkyachari, and Andar Manek Village. In Mamit District, the reported training locations are Silsury village (under Company Commander Alo Chakma) and Amchari (under Commander Binanda Chakma).

Expressing serious concern about the alleged military training within Mizoram, Lalthenlova emphasised the potential threat to the safety of the people, stating, “We take this very seriously, and the people are not safe, living in fear. We appeal to the Mizoram government to stop these military training groups as soon as possible. We also demand that these people be driven out of these locations right away.” PAMRA warned that if the government fails to take action, they will consider appropriate measures to push the insurgents out.

In response to the allegations, Lalthlenlova informed East Mojo that PAMRA received a call from police officials, indicating that they believe the authorities are taking action. However, details regarding the number of people involved or when the training started remain unclear.

An official from the home department, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told East Mojo that they had verbally advised the police to swiftly investigate the matter and take necessary actions.

According to its website, the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) is the only political organization of the eleven multilingual indigenous Jumma people of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), south-eastern part of Bangladesh.

They also mention that due to the non-implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Accord signed between the government and the PCJSS in 1997, the overall human rights situation in the CHT has turned “very explosive and alarming.”

