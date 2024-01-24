Mizoram: Congress President acknowledges responsibility for defeat, hints at resignation

Aizawl: The Mizoram Congress party faced a major setback in the 2023 elections winning just one seat out of the forty-member assembly despite major campaigns by the party’s biggest faces including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. Its President, Lalsawta, took responsibility for the defeat and signaled a potential resignation during the party’s New Year program at Siby Farm in Mualpui on Wednesday.

In his speech, President Lalsawta said the Mizo electorate opted for change, desiring to test a new government. President Lalsawta acknowledged that the people’s aspiration for a different governance experience played a pivotal role in the Congress party’s electoral setback.

“We worked hard to form a government; however, the Mizo people wanted to test a new government, and they were not satisfied until they experienced it. The people, as well as we, hope they will form a good government,” stated President Lalsawta.

Taking responsibility for the party’s electoral defeat, President Lalsawta said, “I have failed as the party president. I have grown old, and God will provide the party with another able leader.”

Mizoram, historically dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF), underwent a significant political shift last year when the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) assumed power. Before ZPM’s ascent, the Congress and MNF had been the primary players in the state’s political arena since achieving full statehood in 1987.

