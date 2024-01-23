Aizawl: The city of Aizawl is gearing up for a musical extravaganza as the American synthwave band, The Midnight, renowned for their ‘escapist, nostalgic, and dreamy aesthetic,’ is all set to perform on February 20th at Brigade Ground, Bawngkawn.

According to the event organizing partner, Fame Entertainment and Thul, Aizawl has emerged as a fervent fanbase for The Midnight, claiming the top spot in both Google and Spotify hits across India. Dimapur in Nagaland closely follows in the Northeast. The band’s singer-songwriter Tyler Lyle and producer Tim McEwan will kick off their India tour in Bengaluru on February 18th, followed by performances in Aizawl on February 20, Dimapur on February 22, and the Bloomverse Festival in Meghalaya on February 24th.

The Midnight, celebrated for hits like “Sunset,” “Brooklyn,” and “Memories,” embraces a motto inspired by the Japanese phrase “mono no aware,” conveying a sense of nostalgic wistfulness and the awareness that nothing lasts forever.

The Mizo youth, in particular, are eagerly anticipating the event. Caroline Lalrosangi, among the first to secure tickets, expressed her excitement, “I am thrilled that we will be able to witness The Midnight LIVE here in Aizawl. Living in one of the most remote corners of the country, it is unlikely that artists perform during their peak era. This time it is different. I’m really excited!! And hey, I even got the early bird ticket!”

The organizers, anticipating a massive turnout, have chosen Brigade Ground for the venue and are importing a stage setup from outside the state to ensure a world-class production. In a bid to promote local talent, auditions are underway for the opening act, providing a platform for artists who have not yet had the opportunity to be in the limelight.

“We want to showcase the diverse talent that exists in the region and give local artists a chance to shine,” stated Jacinta Lalawmpuii from Fame Entertainment. The concert aims to accommodate around 5000 attendees, and with 50% of the tickets already sold in phases one and two, the organizers have recently opened sales for phase three.

