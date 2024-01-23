Aizawl: Mizoram’s apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl, has taken a firm stance against the entry of Myanmar (State Administration Council) military personnel into the state, expressing concerns over the actions of central forces stationed in Mizoram.
During an executive meeting, members of Mizo Zirlai Pawl questioned the apparent discrepancy in the treatment of individuals seeking refuge. An official of the MZP said, “While the central forces have blocked and turned away civilians fleeing violence in Bangladesh, there has been an unwarranted ease in allowing the entry of Myanmar military personnel—the very entities responsible for causing harm to Mizoram’s brethren.”
“We find it unacceptable that the system is stern against our brethren seeking humanitarian aid while being welcoming to the Myanmar military, the main perpetrators of harm to our people,” stated a representative during the meeting. The student body also expressed discontent with the prioritisation of the repatriation process for Myanmar military personnel over the urgent needs of civilians.
The executive meeting concluded with a resolution that Mizo Zirlai Pawl will no longer support the welcoming of Myanmar military personnel within Mizoram’s borders. Members emphasized their strong opposition to the scrapping of the free movement regime.
On Monday, Mizoram’s apex student organization, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the state governor, expressing deep concerns and staunch opposition to the recent decision by the Government of India to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border.
In total, 635 Myanmar soldiers sought refuge inside Mizoram after their camps were overrun and captured by ethnic armed outfits and local civilian militia groups, prompting them to cross the international border into the state. As of Monday, 543 of these Myanmar soldiers have already been successfully evacuated back to their country.
