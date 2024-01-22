Mizoram student body urges PM Modi to reconsider scrapping FMR

Aizawl: Mizoram’s apex student organization, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the state governor, expressing deep concerns and staunch opposition to the recent decision by the Government of India to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border.
The memorandum, handed over to the secretary of the governor in the absence of the governor on Monday afternoon, outlined the MZP’s worries about the impact of the decision on the unity of Zo people residing in both India and Myanmar.
MZP President H Lalthianghlima conveyed to the media that their organization is committed to opposing the termination of the free movement regime. The memorandum strongly emphasised the historical significance of the FMR, which allowed Zo people to participate in various cultural, religious, and social activities, despite administrative divisions and international boundaries.
Expressing their shock at the decision, the MZP highlighted that the Free Movement Regime facilitated participation in funeral rites, marriage ceremonies, visits to patients, religious meetings, and local sports tournaments. They argued that terminating the FMR infringes upon the fundamental rights of Zo people, as recognized in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 2007 (UNDRIP), to which India is a signatory.
Quoting Article 36 of the UNDRIP, the MZP underscored the right of indigenous peoples, separated by international borders, to maintain contacts for various purposes, including cultural, political, economic, and social.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The memorandum appealed to the Indian government to reconsider its decision, suggesting that alternative measures could be explored to address concerns such as drug trafficking and smuggling without resorting to actions that divide indigenous communities.
In their plea for reconsideration, the MZP officials highlighted the need to preserve the cultural and social fabric of the Zo people across the India-Myanmar border.
Also Read | Mizoram: Congress senior vice president casts doubt on ZPM leadership
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- MHA special envoy team led by AK Mishra arrives in Imphal for talks
- NE states bordering Myanmar to discuss Free Movement Regime
- Mizoram student body urges PM Modi to reconsider scrapping FMR
- Sikkim’s picturesque Mangalbaria now has plant species named after it
- Manipur: Two houses gutted in fire in Ukhrul district
- Northeast separatist groups call for Republic Day boycott