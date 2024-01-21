Will Mizoram's new government uphold the alcohol ban?

Aizawl: As Mizoram welcomes a new era of governance under Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the burning question on everyone’s minds is the fate of the state’s long-standing and often controversial alcohol ban. The Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act, enacted in 1997 during the Congress rule, has seen its fair share of twists and turns, with the latest chapter being a strict ban imposed by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government.

The MNF’s decision to prohibit locally made alcohol stirred significant criticism, leading to a subsequent revocation. Now, with the state under new leadership, the people are eager to know whether the alcohol ban will continue or face potential revisions.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, responding to queries from the media, expressed the government’s uncertainty on the future of the alcohol ban. He stated, “We do not know as yet how we are going to carry it forward. We will consult the public regarding this; we are yet to make a decision.” Lalduhoma acknowledged the importance of gathering individual perspectives, emphasising that decisions made collectively often fail to encompass diverse viewpoints.

The prohibition or allowance of alcohol sales has been a pivotal political agenda in Mizoram, notably debated between the Congress party and the MNF, the former two major ruling parties in the state since its establishment in 1987.

The Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act, initially implemented in 1997, underwent amendments in 2007 during the MNF rule, permitting the sale of wine made from grapes and guavas. However, the prohibition act was repealed in 2014 during the Congress rule, leading to significant backlash, including mass prayers conducted by the Presbyterian church against the repeal.

The issue took center stage in the 2018 Assembly elections when the MNF, after promising to uphold alcohol prohibition, secured the majority. Under the MNF rule, the state government introduced the grape wine rules on September 7, 2022, allowing the manufacture, sale, and export of grape wines processed from locally grown grapes.

This move came as a response to public outcry and protests triggered by the seizure of substantial quantities of bottled grape wines from shops in Aizawl in May 2022. The grape wine rules marked a notable departure from the previous prohibition under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act.

