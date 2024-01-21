Mizoram: Congress senior vice president casts doubt on ZPM leadership

Aizawl: In an address during a political session held at the Congress party headquarters on Friday, Lalthanzara, the Senior Vice President of the Congress party, delivered a candid assessment of the ruling ZPM party’s capacity to establish effective leadership. His remarks, laced with skepticism, shed light on the party’s concerns about the governance trajectory of the current administration.

Lalthanzara acknowledged the ZPM government’s earnest efforts to navigate the complexities of governance but raised significant reservations based on their historical defiance of decisions made by the Val Upa council. “Considering their past actions of disobeying council decisions, we have legitimate doubts about their capability to steer the ship in the right direction. There are speculations regarding their financial dealings during elections with people suggesting they had been financed by the BJP party and only time will unveil the truth. We will be closely monitoring their actions and decisions,” he asserted.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the ZPM party, which secured a majority and assumed governance, Lalthanzara urged the Congress party to seize this opportune moment. “The people have chosen a new governance, and as the Congress, we should use this time wisely. Instead of feeling defeated, let’s move forward with determination and purpose,” he added.

Taking the opportunity to showcase the Congress party’s impactful contributions, Lalthanzara presented examples of successful projects implemented during its tenure. The Hydel Project, Lengpui Airport, and the establishment of a Medical College were among the milestones he emphasised.

