Mizoram: Congress senior vice president casts doubt on ZPM leadership

Aizawl: In an address during a political session held at the Congress party headquarters on Friday, Lalthanzara, the Senior Vice President of the Congress party, delivered a candid assessment of the ruling ZPM party’s capacity to establish effective leadership. His remarks, laced with skepticism, shed light on the party’s concerns about the governance trajectory of the current administration.
Lalthanzara acknowledged the ZPM government’s earnest efforts to navigate the complexities of governance but raised significant reservations based on their historical defiance of decisions made by the Val Upa council. “Considering their past actions of disobeying council decisions, we have legitimate doubts about their capability to steer the ship in the right direction. There are speculations regarding their financial dealings during elections with people suggesting they had been financed by the BJP party and only time will unveil the truth. We will be closely monitoring their actions and decisions,” he asserted.
Highlighting the pivotal role of the ZPM party, which secured a majority and assumed governance, Lalthanzara urged the Congress party to seize this opportune moment. “The people have chosen a new governance, and as the Congress, we should use this time wisely. Instead of feeling defeated, let’s move forward with determination and purpose,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Taking the opportunity to showcase the Congress party’s impactful contributions, Lalthanzara presented examples of successful projects implemented during its tenure. The Hydel Project, Lengpui Airport, and the establishment of a Medical College were among the milestones he emphasised.
Also Read | Winds of change: ZPM all set to win Mizoram, Congress obliterated
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Angami Catholic Youth marks golden jubilee with Eucharistic procession
- Mizoram: Congress senior vice president casts doubt on ZPM leadership
- Elephant attacks becoming a ‘perennial’ crisis in Tripura, say locals
- Manipur: Naga youth group saddened by recent killings, calls for peace
- How India’s sweets industry has adapted to diabetes
- Will Mizoram’s new government uphold the alcohol ban?