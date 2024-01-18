Mizoram: Zoramthanga announces retirement from active politics

Aizawl: President of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and three-time Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, declared his intention to retire from active politics soon. Speaking at a party meeting held in Aizawl, Zoramthanga cited his age, having crossed 80, as the primary reason for stepping back from the political arena.

During the party gathering, the former Chief Minister revealed that he had discussed his retirement plans with the former Deputy Chief Minister, Tawnluia. Both leaders have mutually agreed that, given their age, it is time for them to make way for new leadership. Zoramthanga expressed, “We have discussed the matter, and we agreed that the party should continue without our presence as both of us have crossed 80. We have also informed our party leaders about our retirement.”

Zoramthanga, who has been at the helm of the MNF since 1990, made this decision public during the inauguration of the party’s office in Aizawl for the new year.

Having successfully contested elections in 1987, 1989, 1993, 1998, 2003, and 2018, Zoramthanga played a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of Mizoram. In his address, he lauded the MNF party for its resilience, emphasizing that, unlike other major parties, the MNF has stood strong for 63 years.

Reflecting on the party’s history, Zoramthanga spoke of its unwavering commitment to state initiatives, notably on issues such as the Uniform Civil Code and boundary disputes. He shared, “In regards to the Uniform Civil Code and boundary issues, we stood strong for God and our land. Even when Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to me and suggested we reconsider our stance on the boundary, I told him I would resign rather than compromise our position.”

