Mizoram Zirlai Pawl boycotts NIT Mizoram convocation

Aizawl: Mizoram Zirlai Pawl (MZP) instigated a boycott of the NIT Mizoram convocation on January 17, 2024, raising concerns about alleged irregularities in the recruitment process for the NIT’s Assistant Registrar. The protest gained momentum at 12 pm, with students gathering at the site of the convocation with placards and banners.
At around 4:30 pm, MZP representatives engaged in a meeting with NIT Board of Governors Chairman Shir Harshavardhan Neotia and other prominent NIT officials at the Berawtlang Tourist Resort. Chairman Neotia, addressing the MZP’s apprehensions, assured a thorough investigation into the alleged recruitment discrepancies.
Acknowledging Chairman Neotia’s commitment to a transparent inquiry, MZP officials decided to call off their boycott. Speaking on behalf of the organization, MZP officials stated that their decision was influenced by the assurance of an investigation and subsequent action by the Ministry of Education.
“We will vigilantly assess the initiatives taken by Chairman Neotia and hold the NIT accountable for any irregularities,” declared an MZP spokesperson.
In a show of solidarity, Chief Minister Lalduhoma visited the protesting MZP members, expressing his support for their cause. Lalduhoma assured the protestors that he would engage in discussions with NIT Board of Governors Chairman Neotia to address their concerns. The Chief Minister also affirmed his commitment to working towards the cancellation of the contested appointment.
