Aizawl: The Mizoram government is considering transferring the management and development of Lengpui airport, the state’s sole airport near Aizawl, to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) or private companies.
In an official statement on Wednesday, it was disclosed that a meeting led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma decided to form a working group to assess the feasibility of this handover.
The working group is tasked with conducting a comprehensive study on how airports are currently managed by AAI and private entities through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. The goal is to identify the most suitable option that would benefit Mizoram both operationally and economically.
The subsequent meeting will be scheduled once the working group presents its detailed report. Lengpui airport, situated approximately 29 km west of Aizawl, is currently owned and maintained by the state government.
The recent removal of the dropping zone exclusively reserved for VIPs at Lengpui airport, making it accessible to the public, is among the initiatives under the state government’s efforts to enhance airport facilities.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma, emphasizing the need for privatization and disinvestment, previously stated that the government would explore such measures to address the severe financial crisis faced by the state. The move to potentially involve AAI or private companies in the management of Lengpui airport aligns with this broader strategy.
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Govt. constitutes working group for airport handover
- Netflix removes Tamil film ‘Annapoorani’ amid controversy
- Meghalaya: Byrnihat tops list of Most Polluted Cities in India in 2023
- The impact of 5G technology on modern communication
- Meghalaya defers NCERT book launch for President Murmu’s visit
- Manipur: DG Assam Rifles reviews security situation at Moreh