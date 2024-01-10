Tripura: Youngest MLA bats for community involvement in development 

Agartala: The youngest MLA of Tripura assembly Paul Dhangshu emphasised the need for community involvement in planning for development projects. According to him, people who do not have a fair idea about the challenges of life in remote areas make development plans which in many ways don’t serve the purpose.
“The development gap is rooted in our approach. The villagers who want infrastructure for their well-being are not getting involved in the process of planning. The villager who is cut off from the rest of the state because of poor roads, poor cell phone network, education, and other basics is the best person to describe his or her challenges. But, we don’t bother to consult with the villagers while planning infrastructure development. Someone sitting at Agartala can’t understand the real-life hardships of the people living in the hills,” the MLA added.
Taking a jibe at a section of state government employees he answered that if the officials do their jobs sans any bias, more than fifty percent of the problems faced by people in the rural areas shall get resolved.
“A section of officials in various state government offices think that their job is to please the political bosses. In order to do their extra duty of entertaining the politicians, the real job is neglected. This is the saddest part of our system. If the official who is posted to serve the people does his job without any negligence more than 50 percent of the problems will get solved,” he said while addressing the assembly proposing amendments in the governor’s new year address.
Appealing to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to put impetus on the healthcare delivery mechanism in rural belts, Dhangshu said, “Let me be very specific. In my district, the PHCs and CHCs are suffering from an acute shortage of doctors, nurses, and trained medical professionals who provide care during medical emergencies.
If hospitals in the villages can treat people with mild to moderate health problems, the strain on city-based hospitals like IGM and GBP will reduce significantly”.
He also urged the state government to invest more in priority sectors like Health, Education, Tourism etc. Protesting against Agartala Smart City’s decision to install a septic tank for the public toilet inside the Ujjayanta Palace Premises which is used for religious purposes like performing Ker Puja, Dhangshu asked the government to clarify as to what is the price of development.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
TIPRA Motha MLA Sanjay Manik Tripura who also spoke today urged Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to form a committee of MLAs who would tour the areas that are comparatively less developed and make inclusive decisions through consultation with people living in those areas.
Also Read | Debt-ridden development is not progress, says Tripura Oppn leader
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check Teer winners for January 10, 2024
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Assam Teer January 10, 2024
- Join BJP to learn “Modi-art” of winning elections says Tripura Minister
- Rengma Sports Association to hold first edition of RSA Mini Olympic
- Any attempt to de-list us from ST list will esclate Manipur conflict, says Kuki tribal body
- Tripura: Youngest MLA bats for community involvement in development