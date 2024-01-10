Mizoram to explore roadfed oil depot to address petroleum shortage

Aizawl: Aiming to mitigate the challenges posed by the absence of a dedicated oil depot in the state, the Mizoram government is actively considering the establishment of a Roadfed Oil Depot.

A meeting on this matter was held at the office chamber of B. Lalchhanzova, Minister of the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS & CA) Department in MINECO.

During the meeting, Minister Lalchhanzova spoke on the necessity of ensuring a steady and ample supply of petroleum products in Mizoram. The absence of a local oil depot has made the state susceptible to shortages, prompting the government to explore avenues for establishing a strategic facility.

Representatives from the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) were present at the meeting to discuss potential collaboration for the proposed oil depot. They highlighted the unique topography of Mizoram as a hilly state, making the construction of a Railfed Oil Depot challenging. However, they expressed interest in establishing a Roadfed Oil Depot if suitable land, ideally ranging from 15 to 20 acres, is made available.

They proposed that, as a first step, a Roadfed Oil Depot could be established, and as time progresses and challenges are addressed, it could eventually be converted into a Rail-fed Oil Depot.

The members spoke on the necessity of establishing a Storage Oil Depot with a stock sufficient to meet the state’s demands for 30 days. This measure is designed to safeguard against potential disruptions in the supply chain.

In January 2023, Rajya Sabha MP K.Vanlalvena appealed to Union Secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas Pankaj Jain IAS for an oil depot in two places, Bairabi and Sihhmui in Mizoram.

K.Vanlalvena communicated how the state often faces oil crisis during monsoon periods as it is located in a hilly area. If there is any road damage in Meghalaya or North Cachar hills, the tankers carrying oil to Mizoram always face a crisis, he said.

In the previous ministry under MNF rule, Chief minister Zoramthanga convened a meeting with officials of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and reviewed proposals of the company for setting up a new oil depot.

Mizoram does not have any oil depot, and most supplies come from Assam.

