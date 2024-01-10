Central Young Mizo Association opposes Centre's plan to remove FMR

Guwahati: The Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) executive committee denounced the Government of India‘s plans to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border and the proposed construction of a border fencing.

As per a statement issued by the body, the Free Movement Regime (FMR) has played a crucial role in maintaining the ethnic and cultural linkages between the Mizo people residing on both sides of the border.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Since the Free Movement Regime (FMR) has been instrumental in recognizing and strengthening the brotherhood and integrity of the Mizo people, the proposed abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the implementation of border fencing would have a detrimental effect on these vital ethnic and cultural connections. So, we firmly believe that the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the erection of border fencing would disrupt the harmonious coexistence and cultural exchange that has been integral to the lives of the Mizo people,” CYMA said.

The CYMA urged the Government of India to reconsider its decision to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and to stop implemention of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border.

“We stand in solidarity with the Mizoram State government in opposing these proposed changes and are prepared to extend our full support in moving against the abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border fencing,” the CYMA added.

Also Read | Nagaland Dy CM voices against Indo-Myanmar border fencing

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









