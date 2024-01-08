Mizoram: CM focuses on inclusive development in party office opening

Aizawl: In an address at the opening ceremony of the party office on Monday, Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, highlighted the pivotal role that the road to development would play for the youth in the state. He asserted that their government would focus on the well-being of all youth, regardless of their organisational or political affiliations.

Everyone is important to build this land, everyone fits into this new era of development, and we will all work together, declared Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

In a call to action, Lalduhoma urged entrepreneurs to seek reliable partnerships, emphasizing the need to make a global impact. “It is time for us to do something that the whole world can hear,” he declared, encouraging the business community to explore opportunities that align with the state’s vision for progress.

Providing a progress update, Lalduhoma proudly announced the completion of a substantial portion of the government’s 100-day promises. He reiterated the importance of accountability, stating, “If there is any money coming in as tax and it is used in the wrong place, it is corruption.” To address such issues, the Chief Minister revealed that dedicated individuals have been appointed to scrutinize and rectify discrepancies, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and responsible governance.

