Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma declared during a press conference on Saturday, January 6, that the state government is contemplating the transfer of Lengpui airport’s operations to either the Airports Authority of India (AAI) or the Adani Group. This move is aimed at fostering the further development and efficient management of the state’s sole airport.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasised the government’s commitment to taking strategic steps to facilitate the transition of Lengpui airport to AAI or Adani Group.

During the press briefing, Lalduhoma addressed another crucial issue – the longstanding Assam-Mizoram border dispute. Shedding light on his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on January 5, the Chief Minister conveyed his eagerness to resolve the border tensions through diplomatic discussions.

“We no longer want violence at the inter-state border. All disputes should be settled through dialogue,” asserted Chief Minister Lalduhoma. He spoke on the importance of peaceful resolutions and expressed a strong desire to engage in constructive talks with the stakeholders involved.

The backdrop of these discussions is marked by the unfortunate incident that occurred on July 26, 2021, when police personnel from Assam and Mizoram engaged in a tragic exchange of fire near Vairengte village on National Highway 306. This regrettable event resulted in the loss of six Assam Police personnel and left several others injured.

During Lalduhoma’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, one of the focal points of discussion was Mizoram’s decision not to repatriate any refugees from Myanmar until the situation in the neighboring country stabilizes. Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed the concerns of his government, emphasizing the need for a peaceful environment in Myanmar before initiating the return of refugees.

Another significant topic broached during the meeting was the Household Registration Bill passed by Mizoram in 2019. However, the bill is yet to receive approval from the President of India. Home Minister Amit Shah advised Chief Minister Lalduhoma to revisit the bill and make necessary amendments before resubmitting it for approval.

